Soriano Motori Announces U.S. Manufacturing Expansion with The Giaguaro V1-Series Line and Prototype Unveiling
grand opening event will take place on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 1200 Main St S, Southbury, CT 06488
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soriano Motori, the Italian innovator known for its electric vehicle legacy, is set to revolutionize the American market with the launch of its advanced manufacturing plant in Connecticut. Following the recent EU-USA Trade Treaty, Soriano Motori is bringing production of its iconic Giaguaro model to the United States, marking a new era of "Made in USA" craftsmanship. The company will also unveil its first line of prototypes, developed through a strategic global joint venture, Soriano9, with Gyre9’s top engineers and designers. This collaboration spans multiple industrial sectors, including automotive and the two-wheeled vehicle industry, promising cutting-edge design and development.
The grand opening event will take place on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 1200 Main St S, Southbury, CT 06488. This milestone gathering will showcase Soriano Motori’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and global partnership.
Event Program
9:00 AM: Guest Arrival & Check-In – Branded reception with welcome team
9:45 AM: Espresso & Networking – Light refreshments, live DJ, welcome remarks by MC Mr. Brian Stark
11:00 AM: Main Presentation: "The Future of Performance"
Global keynote unveiling the SORIANO9 EV Bike by Marco Antonio Soriano
Brand heritage meets modern innovation
Live product reveal + cinematic video
Panel with Ed Gilchrest, Frank von Holzhausen, Marco A. Soriano – all 3 partners at SORIANO9 "5g"
MC Mr. Brian Stark
12:00 NOON: Tech Experience & Interactive Stations by Mustafa Kapadwala
Product Showcase
Modular cutaway model with touchscreens
Highlights: scalability, transparency, digital UX
Virtual Reality Ride
Immersive EV simulation experience
Pre-sales engagement, customer acquisition, metaverse intro, gaming
Engineering Desk
Meet the development team
Emphasizes talent, IP ownership, in-house capabilities
1:30 PM: Seated VIP Lunch – Fireside chat & live Zoom panel with EV/tech visionary guests by Eng. Andrew Krystinik
3:00 PM: Test Ride & Demo Experience – Private demo zone outside facility ridden by Marco Antonio Soriano only
4:00 PM: Roundtable Tracks + Closing Reception: "Electric Legacy" – MC Mr. Brian Stark
Track A: Distributors – Global support & partnership terms
Track B: Investors – Tech roadmap, business strategy, Q&A
Track C: Media – Interviews, access to founders & engineers
5:00 PM: Closing remarks + live performance by Jared Hanrahan
Confirmed Attendees
The event will host a prestigious lineup of media journalists, distributors, accredited investors, and global bank institutions. Confirmed participants include representatives from Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Santander, and other prominent professional investors and industrialists from the U.S. Northeast and West Coast. This diverse group underscores the global significance of Soriano Motori’s expansion and the Soriano9 joint venture.
For more information, contact Soriano Motori’s press office at CORPORATE@sorianomotori.com.
WHY SORIANO? WHY NOW?
