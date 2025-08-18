Soriano to Deliver Keynote on EV Innovation & Relationship Management at FO & Private Wealth Legacy Summit 2025

SORIANO presents at OPAL Hampton Bays The Soriano Group is a benchmark for innovation in the manufacturing, engineering, automotive, entertainment, art, real estate, or finance sectors since 1903. It has recently introduced a range of limited-edition luxury EV motorcycles with a fully patente

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marco Antonio Soriano IV, Chairman and CEO of The Soriano Group & Family Office, will take center stage at the prestigious Family Office & Private Wealth Legacy Summit 2025, hosted at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, NY, on August 26-27, 2025. Soriano, a globally recognized leader in finance, technology, and sustainable mobility, will present two compelling sessions: Powering the Future: EV Innovation, U.S. Manufacturing, and Market Evolution and When Business is Personal: Mastering Relationship Management in Family Offices.

The summit, organized by Opal Group, is a premier gathering for family office executives, ultra-high-net-worth individuals, wealth managers, and investors. Held at 279 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY 11976, the event will explore transformative trends in wealth management, including generational wealth transfer, technological advancements, and sustainability. Soriano’s presentations are expected to be highlights, offering actionable insights into the future of electric vehicle (EV) innovation and the art of building enduring relationships in family office management.

Powering the Future: EV Innovation and U.S. Manufacturing

In his session Powering the Future: Marco Antonio Soriano on EV Innovation, U.S. Manufacturing, and Market Evolution (August 27, 2025, at 11:30 am), Soriano will dive into the rapidly evolving landscape of electric mobility. As the leader of Soriano Motori Corp, a brand renowned for blending Italian design heritage with cutting-edge EV technology, Soriano will share how The Soriano Group is driving innovation in the U.S. manufacturing sector.

Drawing from his family’s legacy—rooted in the creation of Spain’s first motorcycle brand by his grandfather, Ricardo Soriano, in 1939—Soriano will discuss the strategic revival of Soriano Motori as a leader in electric motorcycles and sustainable mobility. Attendees can expect insights into how his firm is leveraging AI, blockchain, and sustainable practices to shape the future of transportation. “E-mobility is at the heart of our plans,” Soriano stated in a recent interview with Crain Currency. “We’re working on electric motorcycles, scooters, bicycles, and beyond, all while prioritizing sustainability.”

Soriano will also highlight The Soriano Group’s €30 million capital raise to fuel expansion in the U.S. and Spain, emphasizing the role of family offices in supporting scalable, eco-conscious ventures. His presentation will address market trends, technological advancements, and the economic impact of revitalizing U.S. manufacturing through EV innovation.

Mastering Relationship Management in Family Offices

In his second session, When Business is Personal: Mastering Relationship Management in Family Offices (August 27, 2025, at 8:45 am), Soriano will explore the human side of wealth management. As a fourth-generation leader of The Soriano Group, he brings a unique perspective on fostering trust and collaboration across generations and stakeholders. This panel, moderated by Lindsey Sichel Rubinstein of FBE, will feature Soriano alongside other industry leaders, including Robert Cocuzzo of Jackson Point Publishing and Richard Zimmerman of WE Family Offices.

Soriano will share strategies for building resilient, long-term relationships that drive success in family offices. His approach, informed by decades of experience in strategic negotiations and private equity, emphasizes aligning business objectives with personal values. “Success extends beyond financial performance,” Soriano noted in a LinkedIn post. “It encompasses the sustainable and strategic impact we deliver to those we serve.”

A Visionary Leader at the Helm

Marco Antonio Soriano has transformed The Soriano Group into a multinational powerhouse since becoming chairman in 2011. With ventures spanning automotive technology, real estate, fintech, and telecommunications, Soriano’s leadership is defined by innovation and a commitment to legacy. His academic credentials, including an MBA from NYU Stern School of Business, and prior roles at Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, underscore his expertise in global finance and strategic deal-making.

Beyond his corporate achievements, Soriano is a thought leader featured in publications like Investing Legacy by Salvatore Buscemi and The Cyber Elephant in the Boardroom by ForbesBooks. His contributions to philanthropy, sustainability, and cultural preservation—evidenced by his plans for a Soriano museum network and an exclusive clubhouse in New York City—further cement his influence.

Why This Matters

Soriano’s presentations come at a pivotal moment for family offices navigating technological disruption and generational shifts. The Family Office & Private Wealth Legacy Summit 2025 offers a rare opportunity to hear from a visionary who bridges tradition and innovation. With limited spots available due to high demand, attendees are encouraged to register promptly at opalgroup.net.

For media inquiries or to connect with Marco Antonio Soriano, contact The Soriano Group at sorianogroup.com. Join the conversation on X using #SorianoLegacy and #FamilyOfficeSummit2025.

About The Soriano Group & Family Office

Headquartered in New York City, The Soriano Group & Family Office is a global leader in private equity, mobility, fintech, and telecommunications. Founded on a legacy of innovation since 1890, the group empowers businesses and high-net-worth individuals through strategic investments and sustainable growth.

About Opal Group

Opal Group is a global leader in producing high-caliber conferences for executives and investors. The Family Office & Private Wealth Legacy Summit is tailored for those shaping the future of wealth management through innovation, sustainability, and collaboration.

