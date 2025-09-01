Soriano Motori Corp Secures TAG Intercontinental to Commence Negotiations Soriano's Production and Future Models

A true modern renaissance man.

TAG Intercontinental is proud to bring Soriano’s innovation and TiSTO’s scooters to Canada, redefining mobility with quality, sustainability, and true Made in USA excellence.” — Gennaro Silvestri CEO of Tag Intercontinental

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soriano Motori Corp, a luxury electric motorcycle manufacturer headquartered in New York, has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from TAG Intercontinental, a Canadian automotive and technology conglomerate, to begin negotiations on the local production of its Soriano9 and upcoming electric vehicle models.

The LOI outlines plans to explore the use of TAG’s Canadian manufacturing infrastructure to assemble Soriano’s vehicles for domestic and export markets. According to Statistics Canada, the electric vehicle market in Canada has expanded rapidly, with EV registrations rising by more than 50% in 2024 alone. Federal and provincial incentives, combined with stricter emissions targets, are expected to drive EVs to account for 20% of all new vehicle sales by 2026.

If finalized, the collaboration could generate new economic opportunities, with production expected to contribute to skilled manufacturing jobs in Ontario and Quebec, regions already identified as EV supply chain hubs. Canada has attracted more than $25 billion in EV-related investments since 2020, positioning itself as a North American leader in clean mobility manufacturing.

“This agreement with TAG Intercontinental is a testament to the strength of our vision and the growing demand for sustainable luxury vehicles,” said Marco Antonio Soriano, CEO of Soriano Motori Corp.

Negotiations between the two companies are set to continue through the fall, with initial focus on facility readiness, regulatory approvals, and workforce training.

About Soriano Motori Corp

Soriano Motori Corp is a luxury electric vehicle and motorcycle manufacturer rooted in Italian heritage and driven by a passion for innovation. With a focus on sustainability, performance, and timeless design, Soriano Motori creates vehicles that embody elegance and cutting-edge technology for the modern world.

About TAG Intercontinental

TAG Intercontinental is a Canadian leader in automotive manufacturing and technology, known for its advanced production facilities and commitment to excellence. With a global reputation for precision and innovation, TAG partners with forward-thinking brands to bring groundbreaking products to market.

