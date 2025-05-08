Visit Philadelphia Debuts Within Us, Celebrating Underrepresented AAPI Voices

PHILADELPHIA, May 6, 2025 – Visit Philadelphia is proud to debut Within Us, a new video series highlighting the diverse experiences of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) residents in Philadelphia. Created in honor of AAPI Heritage Month, the series is the latest installment of Visit Philadelphia’s In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union initiative, showcasing often-overlooked voices and stories that are intersectional and rooted in the unique character of the city’s AAPI communities.

Philadelphia is home to more than 120,000 AAPI residents, representing dozens of ethnicities, languages and cultures. While smaller in number, the community’s impact is profound. Too often, the dominant narrative overlooks the depth that makes Philadelphia’s AAPI population so dynamic. Within Us was created to change that. The series amplifies stories that reflect a community whose businesses, cultures and contributions are deeply woven into the fabric of the city.

“We have an incredibly diverse AAPI community, yet so many voices still go unheard,” said Daniel Davis, director of diverse marketing at Visit Philadelphia. “The stories in this series go beyond surface representation. They highlight culture, resilience and identity in a way that feels deeply local and long overdue.”

Within Us features a trailer and three original short videos, along with powerful portraits and behind-the-scenes content. These stories – rooted in cultural pride, entrepreneurship and resilience – come to life through the lens of:

Roshni Shah , a South Asian influencer and series host

Raquel Villanueva Dang , co-owner of Baby’s Kusina + Market in Brewerytown

Anh and Anou Vongbandith , owners of Das Good Cafe in Germantown

Each episode was filmed at the location of the featured businesses or within the surrounding neighborhoods, capturing each participant’s personal journeys and the spaces where culture and community intersect.

The series is connected by a shared idea that food represents both heritage and home. In Germantown, the Vongbandiths of Das Good Cafe use cuisine to carve space for Laotian identity, blending the flavors of their roots with influences from their travels and neighborhood. At Baby’s Kusina + Market, Villanueva Dang infuses Filipino identity into every detail – from ube pastries to seashell lighting – creating a community gathering place where culture is celebrated and shared.

“Being Filipino is core to who I am, and I want Baby’s to reflect that,” said Raquel Villanueva Dang, co-owner of Baby’s Kusina + Market in Brewerytown. “I’m proud to be part of Philadelphia’s rich immigrant history, and I believe that honoring our cultures by educating others only makes us stronger.”

Within Us aligns with the 2025 national AAPI Heritage Month theme, “A Legacy of Leadership and Resilience,” honoring the trailblazers who’ve broken barriers and continue to shape their communities. It also reaffirms Philadelphia’s commitment to being a welcoming city for all.

The series launched on May 5 with the debut of the main trailer. Episode one will follow on May 10, episode two on May 17 and the final episode on May 24 – all airing on Visit Philadelphia’s website and social media channels, including Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Within Us is the sixth installment of In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, Visit Philadelphia’s ongoing series that reimagines how the birthplace of the nation honors heritage and history months. Previous installments include: Legacy & Love, Drag Queen Story Time, Common Threads, Little Free(dom) Libraries and Hispanic Voices.

To learn more about Within Us, please visit visitphilly.com/withinus.

