Salt Life Returns to Its Apparel Roots With New Thread Collective Partnership and Relaunch of SaltLife.com

New Thread Collective Partnership and Relaunch of SaltLife.com

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The major lifestyle brand SALT LIFE is returning to the retail landscape throughout North America in apparel through a new licensing partnership with Thread Collective, one of the global leaders in manufacturing and distributing lifestyle and culture-driven apparel.

With a strong focus on retail and e-commerce, this collaboration will bring an expanded collection of high-quality SALT LIFE men’s and women’s apparel to market — all while staying true to the brand’s deep-rooted connection to fishing, surf, and outdoor lifestyle.

Attendees at Surf Expo in January received a first look at the upcoming spring collection from the SALT LIFE brand, which was met with enthusiasm from retailers whose customers had been eagerly anticipating the brand’s return. To support retail partners, Salt Life will also attend the SIMA SURFscape event in late April and serve as Presenting Sponsor of the WSA West Coast Championships which took place April 26–27.

“SALT LIFE is a brand that embodies the freedom of coastal living and outdoor adventure. While it’s manifested in multiple forms, its history in apparel will always be what anchors the brand to its loyal fanbase,” said Ryan Sainsott, SVP of Iconix International, owner of the SALT LIFE brand. “Thread Collective’s manufacturing prowess, combined with its history in delivering innovative designs and performance-driven apparel, makes it an ideal partner to bring Salt Life back to the retail landscape.”

Steven Schriever, President of Thread Collective, echoed that enthusiasm:

“SALT LIFE is a legendary brand with an incredibly loyal following. We’re honored to help expand its apparel offerings, blending quality, style, and function for those who truly ‘LIVE THE SALT LIFE.’ “

To complement this big retail push, the SALT LIFE brand has also relaunched its newly designed website, www.saltlife.com, built to inspire and educate visitors about the coastal lifestyle. The site invites fans to explore the latest collections, meet brand ambassadors, learn about philanthropy partnerships, and stay current on upcoming events.

About the SALT LIFE Brand

SALT LIFE (https://www.saltlife.com) is a premier coastal lifestyle brand that embodies the spirit of adventure, relaxation, and connection to the ocean. Since its founding in 2003, the SALT LIFE brand has become synonymous with coastal culture and outdoor living, offering high-quality apparel, accessories, and activewear for ocean enthusiasts. The brand caters to those who embrace activities such as fishing, diving, surfing, and beach living, building a devoted following through its dedication to a laid-back, active lifestyle. The SALT LIFE brand is now expanding beyond apparel, offering a range of home and lifestyle products that allow customers to LIVE THE SALT LIFE experience both on and off the water.

About Thread Collective

Thread Collective, Inc. (TCI) (https://www.threadc.com) is a privately-owned global designer, manufacturer, and distributor of apparel. The company has earned its reputation as a leading North American force in the design, development, and distribution of a full range of apparel and accessories. TCI markets products for all genders to various retail tiers, from mass-market merchants to high-end department stores, specialty boutiques, and sporting goods retailers. Their competitive advantage lies in the ability to develop, market, and deliver on-trend, suitably priced apparel and accessories with a quick turnaround. From design to delivery, TCI offers full-service creative and technical design, global sourcing, and quality assurance to produce private label and branded products tailored to specific customer needs, wants, and desires.

