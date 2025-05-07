Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,702 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,141 in the last 365 days.

Vehicle Sought After Southern Avenue Hit and Run

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a vehicle of interest in reference to a leaving after colliding offense in Southeast.

On Saturday, April 19, 2025, at approximately 12:45 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to a report of a crash in the 4200 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. Upon arrival officers located an adult male pedestrian, unconscious but breathing after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. DC Fire and EMS responded and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/aMfjtz2ezwU

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25056626

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Vehicle Sought After Southern Avenue Hit and Run

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more