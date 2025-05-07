Vehicle Sought After Southern Avenue Hit and Run

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a vehicle of interest in reference to a leaving after colliding offense in Southeast.

On Saturday, April 19, 2025, at approximately 12:45 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to a report of a crash in the 4200 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. Upon arrival officers located an adult male pedestrian, unconscious but breathing after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. DC Fire and EMS responded and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/aMfjtz2ezwU

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25056626