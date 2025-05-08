Corbin I. Carpenter, Esq., Esteemed Municipal Bond Attorney, Inducted into Rotary Club of Nashville

New Rotary Club of Nashville Inductee, Attorney Corbin I. Carpenter (c), with law partner and father, Charles E. Carpenter, Esq., Managing Member of Carpenter Law, PLLC (l), and Alfred Degrafinreid, II, Esq., President of Rotary Club of Nashville (r)

I was raised on the principles of service, advocacy and leadership. Rotary Club of Nashville has embraced these principles at the DNA level...I’m honored to be a new member.” — Corbin I. Carpenter, Esq.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corbin I. Carpenter, Esq. , a legacy corporate entrepreneur, and nationally-recognized municipal bond attorney, was recently inducted into Rotary Club of Nashville during its weekly meeting held on Monday, April 14, 2025.For over a century, the Rotary Club of Nashville has been a cornerstone of the Nashville community, uniting business and professional leaders to provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and help build goodwill and peace in the world.Membership in the Rotary Club of Nashville is a recognition of individuals who demonstrate leadership, integrity, and a commitment to serving their community, according to nashvillerotary.org.As a Managing Member of Carpenter Law, PLLC , a nationally recognized law firm with offices in Memphis and Nashville, Attorney Carpenter has assisted in facilitating several municipal finance transactions that have yielded billions of dollars in direct economic investment into the infrastructure of various cities throughout the State of Tennessee and the Southeast Region.Notably, Attorney Carpenter possesses unique and extensive experience in the financing of major projects vital to both Memphis and Nashville — communities he is honored to call home. Carpenter Law , PLLC has participated in various bond financing transactions to issue municipal debt to provide financing for various capital improvement projects for both the Memphis International Airport and the Nashville International Airport, the new Tennessee Titans football stadium, slated to open in August 2027, multiple capital improvements, and extensions and renovations to the existing water systems and sewer systems in both Nashville and Memphis, among other notable economic development projects across Nashville and Memphis.A keen eye for growth, infrastructure development, and community uplift, Carpenter Law, PLLC has also played a key role in the structuring and financing of ongoing capital improvement initiatives with the FedExForum Arena, home of the Memphis Grizzlies, and currently serves an integral role in facilitating the development of various affordable housing development projects in Memphis and Nashville.“I was raised on the principles of service, advocacy and leadership,” said Corbin I. Carpenter, Esq. “Rotary Club of Nashville has embraced these principles at the DNA level, so alignment was a natural fit. I’m honored to be a new member, and I look forward to supporting my colleagues, clients and most importantly, building community, alongside my Rotary Club colleagues.”Attorney Corbin I. Carpenter’s deep understanding of financing large-scale public and private ventures has cemented him as a stand-out leader in the field. From expertise in municipal finance law, serving in the various legal capacities of Bond Counsel, Disclosure Counsel, Counsel to the Issuer, and Counsel to Underwriters, Carpenter Law, PLLC has been and continues to be instrumental in the development and closing of critical infrastructure and economic development projects.Carpenter's dedication to the legal profession and his community has garnered numerous awards, including; the American Bar Association’s “Top 40 Lawyer On The Rise,” and induction as a Life Fellow into the American Bar Foundation Fellows, a global honorary society recognizing outstanding dedication to the highest principles of the legal profession. Corbin was also recognized by the University of Tennessee as a “Top 40 Under 40 Alumni,” and is a multi-year finalist of “Best of the Bar” in addition to being named “40 Under 40” by the Memphis Business Journal.###About Carpenter Law, PLLC:Carpenter Law, PLLC is a nationally recognized law firm headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, with a second office in Nashville, has been delivering legal services since 1978. The firm’s primary practice area is municipal finance law, where it serves in various legal capacities to facilitate the issuance of tax-exempt and taxable debt securities for a wide range of public infrastructure and private development projects. www.CarpenterLaw1978.com

