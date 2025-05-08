Attensi Recognized Among TIME's World's Top EdTech Companies for 2025

Attensi makes TIME top EdTech Companies 2025

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attensi, a global leader in gamified training solutions, is proud to announce its inclusion in TIME’s prestigious list of the World’s Top EdTech Companies for 2025.This follows Attensi’s inclusion as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies 2025 and its position for the third year in a row in the highly regarded Fosway 9-grid for Digital Learning 2025, once again showcasing Attensi’s commitment to revolutionizing education and training through innovative, immersive, and impactful solutions and AI powered simulations.The Top EdTech annual list, compiled by TIME in collaboration with Statista, celebrates the top companies worldwide that are transforming education through technology. Attensi ranks in the top 3% of the 7,000 companies reviewed worldwide, focusing on key metrics such as financial strength and industry impact.Companies are selected from across the entire EdTech landscape – including providers for academia and student learning as well as some leading providers in the corporate and enterprise space - HR and L&D Tech - including Attensi.Attensi established the US office just three years ago in Boston, with offices already in Oslo, London, Cologne and Gothenburg, and is now described in the listing as “one of the top EdTech companies shaping the future of learning in the US.”Trond Aas, CEO Attensi said,“Our growth and innovation journey continues and this is another notable milestone for Attensi. Just three years into our expansion into the United States, we are very proud to be recognised as “shaping the future of learning in the US.” We look forward to doing just that as we continue to help individuals and companies grow to be exceptional – empowering companies globally to future-proof their workforce, closing skills gaps and unlocking potential. We will continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in education and training.”Attensi’s gamified training solutions combine advanced simulation technology with behavioral psychology to create engaging and effective learning experiences. From upskilling employees to onboarding new hires, Attensi’s platform has been adopted by organizations across industries globally, including healthcare, hospitality, retail, and finance, to drive performance and achieve lasting results.As the EdTech industry continues to evolve, Attensi remains at the forefront of innovation, leveraging artificial intelligence, data analytics, and gamification to meet the needs of a rapidly changing world. The company’s inclusion in TIME’s 2025 list is a testament to its impact on learners and organizations globally.For more information about Attensi and its award-winning solutions, visit Gamified Training Powered by AI | Attensi Contact Us:For more information or to arrange an interview please contact our press office:

