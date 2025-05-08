Glorio Skin Launches at Bloomingdale’s, Ushering in a New Standard of Fresh, Hygienic, and Sustainable Skincare

Fadi Mourad, Glorio Skin founder at Bloomingdale's Glorio Skin clay mask variety About Glorio Skin

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glorio Skin, the visionary skincare brand founded by cosmetic chemist and beauty industry innovator Fadi Mourad, proudly announces its launch at Bloomingdale’s, one of the world’s most iconic and luxurious department stores.Combining clinical hygiene, sustainability, and high-performance formulations, Glorio Skin’s products offer a truly fresh take on modern skincare. Each Glorio "freshot" — an individually sealed, single-use, paper-based clay treatment — guarantees maximum freshness and 100% active potency at every application.Unlike traditional skincare products that degrade over time, Glorio Skin’s single-dose design eliminates contamination risks and the need for heavy preservatives, creating a premium, hygienic skincare experience with every use.Glorio Skin's commitment to sustainability runs deep. The clay used in its signature masks is ethically sourced directly from the Amazon River and Rainforest in Brazil, supporting indigenous communities and promoting the preservation of one of the world’s most vital ecosystems. By marrying cutting-edge skincare science with earth-conscious practices, Glorio Skin delivers beauty without compromise.The line now available at Bloomingdale’s includes:Detox Cleansing Clay Mask – A powerful purifying treatment that clears congested, stressed skin.Calm Restoring Clay Mask – Designed to soothe, nourish, and strengthen sensitive, reactive skin.Renew Collagen Boosting Clay Mask – Helps improve skin elasticity, texture, and firmness for a youthful glow.Glow Revitalizing Clay Mask – Revives dull, tired skin with radiance-boosting botanicals and minerals."Partnering with Bloomingdale’s marks a significant milestone for Glorio Skin," said Fadi Mourad, Founder and CEO. "Bloomingdale’s is synonymous with elegance, quality, and innovation—values that are deeply aligned with our brand ethos. Together, we are excited to offer customers a new gold standard in skincare: freshness, efficacy, and conscious luxury.”Glorio Skin is more than skincare—it is a movement toward a fresher, cleaner, and more sustainable beauty future. Customers can now discover Glorio Skin's full range at select Bloomingdale’s locations and online

