Superior Sensor Technology Expands CP Series with Advanced Dual Pressure Sensors Featuring Integrated Snore Detection

CP303 and CP203 Dual Pressure Sensors

New CP203 and CP303 Enhance Sleep Apnea Therapy with Built-In Snore Detection, Improving Patient Outcomes and Device Performance

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Superior Sensor Technology today announced the expansion of its CP Series with the introduction of the CP203 and CP303 dual pressure sensors, setting a new standard for performance and functionality in sleep apnea devices. These advanced sensors are the first in the series to include an integrated snore detection capability, delivering real-time data to optimize therapy and improve user experience.

Designed for continuous PAP (CPAP), bi-level PAP (BiPAP), and automatic PAP (APAP) devices, the CP203 and CP303 combine a high-performance differential pressure sensor and a gage pressure sensor in a single, compact module. This integration not only reduces board space and system complexity but also, with the addition of snore detection, enables PAP devices to respond more dynamically to sleep events.

Breakthrough Snore Detection Built In

These new models are centered on a fully integrated snore detection capability. With 16 selectable band-pass and four low-pass filters, this feature reliably delivers snore signals tailored to each application’s needs. By identifying snoring patterns in real time, PAP systems can automatically adjust therapy to minimize sleep disruptions, helping users sleep more soundly and wake up feeling refreshed.

“Reliable snore detection is essential to improving therapy responsiveness and long-term sleep health,” said Anthony Gioeli, Vice President of Marketing, Superior Sensor Technology. “With the CP203 and CP303, we’re delivering smarter sensors that do more, thus improving performance for manufacturers and outcomes for patients.”

Performance Advantages Include:

• Snore Detection Capability – Integrated functionality improves therapy responsiveness and patient comfort.

• Dual Integrated Sensors – Combines two physical sensors in one unit: a differential pressure sensor for system flow measurement and a gage sensor for measuring patient airway pressure.

• Multi-Range™ Technology – Supports 64 possible pressure configurations, allowing one sleep apnea machine to treat all patient types.

• Advanced Multi-Order Filter – Provides industry-leading noise reduction for enhanced signal integrity and extremely high accuracy, eliminating patient discomfort.

Similar to earlier models in the CP Series, the CP203 and CP303 deliver accuracy within 0.05% of the selected range, with the Total Error Band typically within 0.15% FSS, ensuring the highest precision in demanding medical applications.

The CP203 and CP303 are now available in production quantities.

About Superior Sensor Technology

Superior Sensor Technology was founded in 2016 to revolutionize the high-performance pressure sensor market with advanced integration and intelligent features tailored to specific applications. Powered by the proprietary NimbleSense™ architecture, Superior’s sensors combine precision performance with innovative system-level capabilities for industrial, HVAC, and medical markets. The company is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.



