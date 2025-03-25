Synetica Unveils enLink Status-DP: Ultimate LoRaWAN Differential Pressure Sensor With Superior Sensor Technology HV210

Synetica enLink Status-DP Superior Sensor Technology HV210

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synetica, a leading provider of wireless environmental sensing solutions, announces the launch of the enLink Status-DP. This next-generation LoRaWAN differential pressure sensor redefines industry standards with unmatched accuracy, flexible range, and advanced wireless capabilities. Specifically engineered for HVAC, air quality monitoring, and industrial applications, the enLink Status-DP integrates Superior Sensor Technology’s HV210 differential pressure sensor, setting a new benchmark for precision and performance.

The LoRaWAN-powered enLink Status-DP is designed to provide long-range, low-power differential pressure monitoring, facilitating seamless real-time data transmission to the cloud over distances of up to 16km. This robust connectivity ensures comprehensive remote monitoring and analysis, equipping businesses with instant operational insights and proactive alerts to optimize system performance. Unlike traditional wired sensors, enLink Status-DP takes advantage of LoRaWAN’s ultra-low power consumption, allowing for extended battery life and minimal maintenance costs. This makes it an ideal choice for scalable, cost-effective deployments in areas where the need to monitor differential pressure is paramount, including hospital operating rooms, agri-tech facilities and laboratories, industry and pharmaceutical clean rooms, and fume hoods.

With the capability to measure differential pressure ranging from 25Pa to 5000Pa, a selectable bandwidth filter, and exceptional accuracy of 0.1% of the selected range, the enLink Status-DP features an advanced Multi-Range™ digital sensor that can automatically select up to seven calibrated pressure ranges. This adaptability removes the necessity for multiple sensor variants, simplifies integration, and reduces complexity for system installers and facility managers.

At the core of the enLink Status-DP is Superior Sensor Technology’s HV210 differential pressure sensor, a groundbreaking solution that seamlessly integrates amplification, ADC, DSP, and processor intelligence into the sensor. Its proprietary Multi-Range™ technology offers multiple selectable pressure ranges, ensuring exceptional versatility. Moreover, the HV210 sensor features advanced digital filtering and a built-in 50/60Hz notch filter for enhanced noise immunity and improved accuracy, catering to even the most demanding applications.

“By harnessing the long-range, low-power wireless capabilities of LoRaWAN, enLink Status-DP revolutionizes differential pressure sensing, offering an unprecedented combination of accuracy, efficiency, and seamless cloud connectivity,” said Sean Williams, Director at Synetica. “This innovative solution allows businesses to leverage real-time monitoring and smart automation, significantly enhancing system performance and operational reliability.”

About Synetica:

Synetica specializes in the manufacture of air quality, remote asset, energy usage, and environmental monitors. Its unique range of solutions leverages LoRaWAN and IoT technology to provide real-time information for industries worldwide. By delivering accurate data, Synetica helps businesses identify inefficiencies, verify reduction initiatives, and automate reporting processes, empowering organizations to make informed decisions that contribute to a healthier environment and improved operational performance.

About Superior Sensor Technology:

Superior Sensor Technology was founded to revolutionize the high-performance, cost-effective pressure sensor market by creating integrative, highly intelligent solutions for industrial, HVAC, and medical applications. The company’s technology is built on a groundbreaking system-in-a-sensor, proprietary architecture known as NimbleSense™, significantly enhancing overall sensor performance while incorporating exclusive, application-specific system features. Established in 2016, Superior Sensor Technology is located in Los Gatos, CA.

