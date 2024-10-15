Superior Sensor Technology Develops Integrated Auto Zero Valve for Pressure Sensors Requiring Automatic Zero Calibration

Superior Sensor's AZ100 Auto Zero Valve

New Patented Auto Zero Valve Connects Directly to a Pressure Sensor, Reducing PCB Design Complexity and Manufacturing Time

Designing a valve that directly connects to the pressure sensor, we eliminate a step in the design process, making it easy and cost effective for manufacturers to incorporate the valve into designs.” — Anthony Gioeli, VP of Marketing, Superior Sensor Technology

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Superior Sensor Technology today announced the availability of an Auto Zero Valve (AZ valve) that directly connects to their advanced pressure sensors for applications requiring automatic zero calibration. The new AZ100 simplifies circuit designs by eliminating the tubing between the AZ valve and pressure sensor, enabling the sharing of a printed circuit board (PCB) with non-auto zero implementations, and an easier assembly and test process.

AZ valves ensure system accuracy by calibrating and setting the zero point for pressure sensor measurements. The AZ100 compensates for offset or drift due to environmental factors or basic wear and tear, making systems more reliable in all field conditions. AZ Valves are used in a variety of applications, including HVAC, ventilators, and industrial equipment.

Superior Sensor is the first pressure sensor manufacturer to enclose an AZ valve into a micro enclosure directly connected to one of its differential pressure sensors. Alternative solutions require an external AZ valve with additional circuitry and duplicate tubing connected to the differential pressure sensor. These other implementations lead to higher manufacturing costs, lower reliability, and the requirement for additional PCB space.

“For many of our customers, integrating an AZ valve is critical for maintaining accurate differential pressure readings. In differential pressure transmitter implementations in Scandinavian Countries, it has become mandatory to include AZ valves and we believe this trend will continue,” said Anthony Gioeli, Vice President of Marketing, Superior Sensor Technology. “By designing a valve solution that directly connects to the pressure sensor, we are eliminating a step in the design process, making it easy and cost effective for manufacturers to incorporate the valve into current and new designs.”

“Superior Sensor’s advanced AZ valve is a seamless solution that enables us to cost effectively incorporate the valve into our differential pressure transmitter designs with minimal design changes, which will save us time and money and allow us to offer the best quality solution to our HVAC customers,” said Auri Aniulis, Product Manager, Triatek.

The AZ100 integrates an AZ valve into a micro plastic enclosure directly connecting to a Superior Sensor Technology pressure sensor. The device is highly reliable with over one million cycles. For instance, with an auto-zero performed every 15 minutes, the AZ100 can deliver more than 28 years of service life. In addition, the AZ100 can operate in extremely low temperatures with no performance degradation. The operating voltage is 24 VDC, and the power supply is connected through a PH2.0 2-pin connector.

The AZ100 is compatible with all of Superior Sensor’s pressure sensors and is available in sample quantities by contacting Superior Sensor Technology.

Superior Sensor Technology is revolutionizing the high performance, cost driven pressure sensor market by developing integrative, highly intelligent solutions for industrial, HVAC and medical applications. The company’s technology is based on a breakthrough system-in-a-sensor, proprietary architecture, called NimbleSense™, which significantly improves overall sensor performance while adding exclusive application specific system features. Superior Sensor Technology was founded in 2016 and is based in Los Gatos, CA.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.