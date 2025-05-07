Lottery Sends More Than $8.8 Million to State

May Games on Sale Now

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery’s April transfer of $8,871,995.12 – all of it earmarked for the state’s Education Enhancement Fund – brings the total transfer for Fiscal Year 2025 to the state to $94,072,988.52.

Each fiscal year, the first $80 million in annual net proceeds from the lottery are directed to support road and bridge improvements across Mississippi. Any net proceeds exceeding that threshold are deposited into the Education Enhancement Fund. The Lottery surpassed the $80 million mark with March’s transfer, making all subsequent monthly transfers for the fiscal year benefit education exclusively.

The Education Enhancement Fund, which also receives funding from other state sources, supports several critical education initiatives, including early learning collaboratives, early learning collaborative coaches, the Teacher Supply Fund, upgrades to the Mississippi Student Information System and career and technical education grants

With April’s transfer, the EEF has now received $14,072,988.52 from the Lottery for FY25.

All figures are contingent on a financial audit.

Sizzlin’ Summer Cash Bonus Promotion

Three brand-new scratch-offs, $2-Heat Stroke, $5-Blazing Hot Bucks, and $10-Red Hot Cash, are now available at retailers. Eligible non-winning tickets from the three scratch-offs can be entered into the Lottery’s latest bonus promotion, Sizzlin’ Summer Cash, for the chance to win prizes ranging from $500 gift cards to $25,000 in cash. The first of six drawings will take place Wednesday, May 21. For full details and entry instructions, visit mslottery.com and click the BONUS PROMOS tab.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $65 million with an estimated cash value of $29.9 million while Lotto America’s jackpot is an estimated $32.8 million with an estimated cash value of $15.08 million, the second largest in the game’s history. The largest Lotto America annuitized jackpot of $40.03 million was won in Iowa on April 1, 2023. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $100 million with an estimated cash value of $45.3 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $292,000.

5/7/25