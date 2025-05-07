Mobile payment and payment card statistics – 1st Quarter 2025

MACAU, May 7 - According to statistics released today (7 May) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, in the first quarter of 2025, the number and the value of transactions of local mobile payment tools both witnessed annual growth. On the other hand, the credit card and the debit card turnover both decreased from the preceding year.

Mobile payment

In the first quarter of 2025, the number of transactions carried out by local mobile payment tools increased by 11.6% year-on-year to 90.4 million. The transaction value totalled MOP7.9 billion, an increment of 8.7% from a year earlier. The average amount per transaction was MOP87.8. At end-March 2025, the number of mobile payment terminals and QR code signs amounted to 108,749.

Credit card credit limit granted and delinquency

At end-March 2025, credit card credit limit granted by banks in Macao was MOP50.0 billion, equivalent to an increase of 1.1% from the previous year. Credit card receivables amounted to MOP2.6 billion, of which the rollover amount totalled MOP773.4 million, representing 29.7% of credit card receivables. Concurrently, the delinquency ratio, i.e. the ratio of delinquent amount overdue for more than three months to credit card receivables, edged down 0.1 percentage point from a year ago to 2.9%.

Payment card turnover and repayment

For the first quarter of 2025, the credit card turnover totalled MOP5.9 billion, a decrement of 0.2% from the same period of 2024. The cash advance turnover was MOP153.7 million, occupying 2.6% of total credit card turnover. The number of credit card transactions marked 11.8 million, up 9.7% on an annual basis. Credit card repayments, in which payments for interest and fees are included, dropped year-on-year by 1.6% to MOP6.1 billion. Concurrently, the number of debit card transactions other than cash withdrawals was 1.2 million and the debit card turnover totalled MOP464.9 million.