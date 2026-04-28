【Vigorous preparation】MGTO actively prepares for Labor Day holiday

MACAU, April 28 - Promotional video about pedestrian zones for Labor Day holiday

With the five-day Labor Day holiday (1 – 5 May) poised to begin in the Chinese mainland, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) is making various preparations as follows for the arrival of visitors: rolling out multichannel promotions, strengthening communication with the travel trade, conducting patrols with interdepartmental workforce while maintaining close communication with Mainland tourism authorities to safeguard tourism service quality. The measures are made to ensure the quality of tourism services and welcome visitors to Macao for a vibrant experience of “tourism +” during festive holidays as a boon for the tourism economy.

Urge travel trade to gear up for peak visitor flows

MGTO maintains communication with the Mainland tourism department concerned for release of Macao travel information on the Labor Day holiday to Mainland residents and industry operators, including concerns before and during trips to Macao.

MGTO and Public Security Police Force have held meetings recently with the local travel trade and hotels to exchange opinions on hotels’ hospitality arrangements and public security situation nearby, itinerary arrangements for tour groups as well as coping measures for peaks of visitor flows, among other aspects. The Office also steps up patrols with other departments concerned for regulation of industry operations. In addition, MGTO has attended an interdepartmental meeting convened by Consumer Council to share information about protection of consumers’ rights with different public entities to strengthen the collaborative mechanism.

MGTO continues to partner with Trip.com to release the indicator of visitors’ accommodation booking in Macao for the coming week on MGTO’s online platform Macao Tourism Data plus (https://dataplus.macaotourism.gov.mo/?lang=E) every Monday, so that tourism operators can obtain a clearer picture of visitors’ trends for preparation in advance.

Smart itinerary planning for visitors

MGTO encourages visitors to harness the “smart application for visitor flows” to check the forecast of visitor flows at 114 tourist attractions in Macao on the website (https://poimonitor.macaotourism.gov.mo) for reference, to facilitate sightseeing for staggered periods.

By accessing the Public Security Police Force’s “Real-Time Information Platform of Border Ports” (http://www.fsm.gov.mo/psp/pspmonitor), visitors can check real-time border-crossing images at various ports of entry for better timing of arrival and departure.

For the public’s information, room rates in different room categories declared by local hotels are regularly publicized on MGTO’s website (https://www.dst.gov.mo).

The Office released an infographic and promotional video entitled “Safe Trip in Macao” for visitors’ information on the destination branding website. Through the destination branding website (https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo) and “Experience Macao” mobile application, visitors can learn more about Macao’s travel information.

Community events energize economy

During the five-day Labor Day holiday of the Chinese mainland, two MGTO-subsidized community tourism events themed around gastronomy, namely “Green Rhythms & Vegetarian Notes Savoring Macao Food Culture Festival”, and “Taste Journey Food Market 2026”, will be held in ZAPE district on Macao Peninsula and Largo Camôes in Tapa, to invigorate the community economy.

Tourism and “Leisure” Buses

The Macao SAR Government partners with the integrated resort enterprises to launch the latest project – Tourism and “Leisure” Buses. The bus routes connect gastronomy, tourist attractions and businesses across the roadmap, to bring an influx of visitors into different neighborhoods for more robust community economy. Staffers are delegated by MGTO to provide bus route information at bus stop locations while the new bus routes are spotlighted via online and offline channels towards travelers.

Pedestrian zones for Labor Day holiday

The SAR Government will set up pedestrian zones for Labor Day holiday in Taipa Village and along Rua de Nossa Senhora do Amparo on Macao Peninsula between 12:00 and 19:00 from 1 to 4 May. In line with the optimizing measures for visitor flow and traffic management in both areas, MGTO has produced a promotional video for release on different channels, alongside promotion on the monthly publication What’s On. A series of online promotions are rolled out on MGTO’s social media platforms including travel tips, short videos and introductions to tourist attractions nearby. Macao Tourism Mascot Mak Mak will be arranged to show up at the pedestrian zones for an encounter and photo moments with the public as well.

MGTO has sent travel agencies special reminders about traffic detour measures at the pedestrian zones and rearrangements for disembarkation/embarkation of tour bus passengers. Personnel will be stationed to assist and provide visitors with travel information at the tourist information stations on site, to manifest Macao’s image as a hospitable city.

Tourism Hotline operates round the clock

In consideration of actual situations, MGTO will duly increase manpower at Tourist Information counters to attend to visitors’ enquiries, while the Tourism Hotline (853) 2833 3000 will operate 24 hours as usual. Upon reports of emergencies, the Office will coordinate and handle accordingly.