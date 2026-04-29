Macao Union Medical Center organizes series of activities on women’s health awareness for the University of Macau and the Women’s General Association of Macau

MACAU, April 29 - To celebrate International Women’s Day on 8 March, the Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (hereinafter referred to as “Macao Union Medical Center”), recently organized women’s health awareness activities for the University of Macau (UM) and the Women’s General Association of Macau, respectively. These activities, including seminars and self-health management experience services, brought professional medical and health knowledge to the campus and the community to raise awareness about women’s health.

The series of activities was held for the campus and the community. The activities co-organized by the Macao Union Medical Center and UM were the “UM Health Science Popularization Series in the Macao Union Medical Center — International Medical Centre Experience Day” on 7 March; and a seminar on women’s health protection on 10 March, which was presented by Dr. Yang Jiaxin, an expert second by Peking Union Medical College Hospital in Macao and chief physician of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department of the Macao Union Medical Center. They were tailored for female faculty and students. The Experience Day consisted of three segments. The first segment was conducted by Dr. Su Fei, an attending physician of the Dermatology Department of the Macao Union Medical Center. In plain language, he shared insights on different skin types and their respective care solutions. Subsequently, participants toured the International Medical Centre, where professionals showed multiple advanced international-level medical aesthetic instruments and demonstrated how modern medicine can aid in health management. The last segment allowed participants to undergo facial skin testing and body fat analysis.

Following the Experience Day, another seminar centered on women’s health needs took place on the UM campus on 10 March. The health seminar, themed “Protecting Women with Science,” attracted a significant number of female faculty and students. Delving into gender and sexual health knowledge from a professional medical standpoint, the seminar guided university students to adopt a rational outlook towards understanding themselves. It also elaborated on effective preventive measures for common women’s diseases, such as cervical cancer.

On the same day, the Macao Union Medical Center conducted the Community Health Seminar Series for the Women’s General Association of Macau. Dr. Ku Sio Kuan, an attending physician of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department of the Macao Union Medical Center, explained the physiological changes, common symptoms and scientific coping strategies during menopause with the theme “How to Embrace Menopause with Ease.” She shared tips on how to effectively manage this unique life stage through a balanced diet, moderate exercise and a positive mindset. She encouraged the participants to face this important life stage with calmness and resilience.

The above series of activities on the campus and in the community during Women’s Day offered health education to various groups of women. Through the dissemination of professional medical knowledge, the Macao Union Medical Center aimed to deepen women’s comprehension of health management and assist them in cultivating a scientific and positive lifestyle. In the future, it will continue to collaborate with various educational and other institutions in science education to ensure that the concept of health becomes deeply integrated into daily prevention and management practices, rather than solely remaining at the treatment level.