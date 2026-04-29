CCAC uncovers a case involving a woman allegedly bribing a security guard of a casino

MACAU, April 29 - The CCAC concluded a case of active bribery. The investigation of the case reveals that a woman who was prohibited by an integrated resort enterprise from entering its casinos was suspected of offering HKD500 to the security guard on duty in exchange for permitting her to enter the casino. However, the security guard refused her offer immediately and lodged a report.

Upon investigation, the CCAC believed that there was evidence indicating that the woman was suspected of committing the crime of active bribery in the private sector under the law of Prevention and Suppression of Bribery in the Private Sector. The case has been referred to the Public Prosecutions Office for handling.

The CCAC appeals to the public to uphold integrity and abide by law and encourages workers from the private sector to, if illegal acts such as active bribery and passive bribery are discovered, immediately report to the CCAC without hesitation.