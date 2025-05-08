UltraSight™ Showcases Scalable Cardiac Imaging Software and Clinical Validation of Real-Time Guidance Technology

UltraSight™ Logo

CEO Davidi Vortman Highlights How Clinical Evidence and Strategic Collaborations Are Accelerating Adoption in Frontline Care

Our clinical program is proving that healthcare professionals with minimal ultrasound experience can still capture high-quality cardiac images, helping expand access and improve care delivery.” — Davidi Vortman, CEO of UltraSight™

ROCHESTER, MN, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the inaugural 2025 Mayo Clinic Cardiology and Radiology Innovation Summit, UltraSight™ CEO Davidi Vortman outlined how its evidence-based strategy is driving adoption of UltraSight’s real-time cardiac guidance software, designed to enhance standard ultrasound systems. Vortman discussed how collaborations have played a central role in validating UltraSight’s Real-Time Guidance software across a range of clinical settings.“Technology alone doesn’t solve access gaps—it takes strong evidence and real-world integration,” said Vortman. “Our clinical program is proving that healthcare professionals with minimal ultrasound experience can still capture high-quality cardiac images, helping expand access and improve care delivery.”Data That Drives ImpactUltraSight’s Real-Time Guidance software is designed to transform standard ultrasound devices into intelligent tools that can guide a wide range of users—including those without prior imaging experience—in capturing diagnostic-quality cardiac images. The technology has been validated across multiple peer-reviewed studies, several conducted in collaboration with Mayo Clinic, demonstrating strong performance in frontline, low-resource, and time-sensitive clinical environments.- Structural Heart Disease Detection: In 248 patients, pairing AI-enabled ECG with guided ultrasound increased positive predictive value from 48% to 96%, with sub-five-minute scan times. (1)- Heart Failure Screening: In 498 adults, novice ultrasound users achieved 95% interpretability and a 95% negative predictive value for LVEF <50%, showing promise for large-scale early detection. (2)- Cardiac Imaging in Pregnancy: Among 100 pregnant patients, novice ultrasound users achieved a 98% success rate in obtaining diagnostic-quality images, with results closely matching expert cardiologists (mean difference of just 3%). (3)Accelerating Practical AdoptionThese studies highlight how the utilization of UltraSight’s Real-Time guidance technology can reduce training barriers, optimize workflow, and bring cardiac diagnostics into more everyday clinical settings. Vortman emphasized that trusted data and credible collaborators are key to advancing adoption of the technology without compromising quality.“Our work with collaborators like Mayo Clinic helped us stay grounded in clinical realities while accelerating innovation,” he said. “This is how we’re ensuring that impactful innovation reaches the people who need it the most.”The company’s work was previously featured on Mayo Clinic’s "Tomorrow’s Cures" podcast, in the episode How Next-Gen Ultrasound Improves Cardiac Care. Listen to the episode here To learn more about UltraSight™ and its machine learning cardiac imaging technology, please contact info@ultrasight.com.References:1. Borgeson, J, Kane, C, Greason, C. et al. SCREENING FOR STRUCTURAL HEART DISEASE: INTEGRATION OF AN AI-ECG AND NOVICEACQUIRED FOCUSED ULTRASOUND SCAN. JACC. 2025 Apr, 85 (12_Supplement) 2267, https://doi.org/10.1016/S0735-1097(25 )02751-22. Kane, C, Borgeson, J, Greason, C. et al. FEASIBILITY AND ACCURACY OF AI GUIDED CARDIOVASCULAR FOCUSED ULTRASOUND BY SCANNERS WITHOUT CLINICAL OR IMAGING EXPERIENCE TO DETECT STAGE B HEART FAILURE. JACC. 2025 Apr, 85 (12_Supplement) 2466, https://doi.org/10.1016/S0735- 1097(25)02950-X3. Paraschiv, C, Greason, C, Tobah, Y. et al. FEASIBILITY OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-ENHANCED FOCUSED CARDIAC ULTRASOUND (FOCUS) TO ASSESS LEFT VENTRICULAR SYSTOLIC FUNCTION IN AN OBSTETRIC POPULATION. JACC. 2025 Apr, 85 (12_Supplement) 2656, https://doi.org/10.1016/S0735-1097(25 )03140-7Media Contact:

