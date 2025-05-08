THE MCDAVID GROUP CHARITIES DONATES $400,000 TO AMERICA’S HEROES SCHOLARSHIP FUND

Community Foundation Logo Golf For Cops event - McDavid Group Charities at Trump National. credit - coastal-click-photography-nonprofit

Housed at the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties, Fund Supports the Educational Dreams of Families of Fallen Law Enforcement Officers

Every dollar raised represents more than just financial support – it's an investment in futures and a promise to these families that their loved one's sacrifice will never be forgotten.” — Tanya Barrett, Executive Director, The McDavid Group Charities

WEST PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The McDavid Group Charities has contributed a generous $400,000 grant to the America’s Heroes Scholarship Fund at the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties . America’s Heroes Scholarship Fund was created by The McDavid Group Charities to support the families of fallen law enforcement officers. Specifically, the fund ensures that the children and spouses of fallen law enforcement officers can pursue higher education without financial barriers. The Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonprofits, and community members to solve the region's chronic and emerging issues.The scholarship, which is nationwide, was funded through The McDavid Group Charities’ annual Golf for Cops Gala, held this past December at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter. Proceeds from the event provide long-term educational support to families who have endured unimaginable loss in service to public safety. The organization's vision extends beyond immediate assistance, focusing on creating lasting impact through education and comprehensive family support."Every dollar raised represents more than just financial support – it's an investment in futures and a promise to these families that their loved one's sacrifice will never be forgotten," said Tanya Barrett, Executive Director of The McDavid Group Charities and surviving spouse of fallen Virginia State Trooper Mark Barrett. "We're not just helping students attend college; we're enabling them to build the futures their fallen parents dreamed of for them."The McDavid Group Charities distinguishes itself through comprehensive survivor support, including:• $40,000 in guaranteed education funding over four years for each eligible student• Counseling and support programs offered through C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors)• Ongoing advocacy for enhanced educational benefits for survivors nationwideJim McDavid, Founder & President of The McDavid Group Charities, added: "These brave men and women in blue who rise each morning do so not for glory or financial gain, but from a profound calling to serve and protect their communities. Every day, they step beyond their thresholds facing the unknown, uncertain if they'll return home to their loved ones. If we truly wish to invest in our future, we must support the children who have made the ultimate sacrifice—those who have lost a parent in the line of duty. Their resilience deserves our unwavering commitment."“We are proud to partner with The McDavid Group Charities in honoring and supporting the families of fallen law enforcement officers,” said Danita R. DeHaney, President and CEO of the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. “Their unwavering commitment to these families’ futures is both powerful and inspiring.”The Community Foundation’s Scholarship Program, now celebrating its 40th year, offers need- and merit-based scholarships to graduating seniors enrolling in college, university, trade, or vocational programs. Since 1985, the Foundation has awarded nearly $18 million in scholarships through more than 3,200 individual awards. In 2024 alone, 117 scholarships totaling $1.3 million were awarded.To learn more about the America’s Heroes Scholarship Fund, please visit yourcommunityfoundation.org/give-now/.About Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin CountiesCommunity Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the foundation has distributed nearly $250 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the foundation supports initiatives that improve youth and education, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at yourcommunityfoundation.org.About The McDavid Group CharitiesWe support the families of fallen law enforcement officers with a focus on the educational aspirations of children and spouses of fallen law enforcement officers. We are dedicated to providing hands-on programming and counseling to help surviving families survive and thrive while raising awareness for the men and women who died in the line of duty. Over the next 10 years we strive to be the leading resource for educational support for these families by endowing $25 million to support our America’s Heroes Scholarship Fund. In a world where line-of-duty deaths are tragically common, we envision a future where the families of fallen officers face no financial barriers to higher education. Learn more at https://www.themcdavidgroupcharities.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.