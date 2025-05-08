Experior Academy Expands Across North America with Multilingual Training for Agents

Experior Financial Group is proud to announce the continued expansion of its flagship training platform, Experior Academy.

The success of our Canadian launch laid the foundation, and we’re excited to now bring Experior Academy to our American agents” — Lee-Ann Prickett, President, COO, and Co-founder

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an industry where agility, education, compliance, and customer care are critical to success, Experior Financial Group is setting a new benchmark in agent training with Experior Academy—a platform that combines innovation, multilingual accessibility, and performance-driven learning.Experior Financial Group is proud to announce the continued expansion of its flagship training platform, Experior Academy, with the official U.S. launch of its English-language version on April 30, 2025. Tailored to support the professional growth of new and experienced agents alike, the platform equips users with the tools and knowledge to excel in today’s financial services industry.Originally introduced in Canada on February 26, 2025, Experior Academy has already made waves by delivering high-impact, self-paced learning through a powerful Learning Management System (LMS). Recognizing the needs of its diverse agent network, Experior followed up with the launch of a French-language version for Canadian agents, making bilingual onboarding and training a standard across the country.Now, as the Academy enters the U.S. market, the focus is on providing agents with the same high-quality training experience adapted to regional regulations and sales environments. In the coming weeks, a Spanish-language version of the U.S. Academy will be introduced, ensuring even greater accessibility and inclusivity.“The success of our Canadian launch laid the foundation, and we’re excited to now bring Experior Academy to our American agents,” said Lee-Ann Prickett, President, COO, and Co-founder of Experior. “This is just the beginning—we’re building a scalable, multilingual training ecosystem second-to-none in financial services.”Experior Academy currently features two cornerstone programs:- Catalyst, which guides agents from onboarding through their first client submission and covers everything they need to know about doing business with Experior—emphasizing compliance, streamlined processes, and exceptional client care.- L.E.A.D. (Learn, Earn, Achieve, Develop), which develops agents' leadership and sales skills through a curated blend of internal expertise and trusted third-party content, including partnerships with the Hoopis Performance Network.“Our goal at Experior has always been to set agents up for success from the very beginning.”, said Jamie Prickett, CEO and Co-founder at Experior.“With Experior Academy, we’re doing more than standardizing training,” added Shawn Redford, Chief Business Development Officer. “We’re creating a shared foundation of excellence and compliance across borders and languages.”The company plans to continue evolving the platform with additional enhancements and modules throughout 2025, reflecting its deep commitment to agent success and client impact.About Experior Financial GroupExperior Financial Group is a premier Managing General Agency (MGA) operating across Canada and the United States. The company provides innovative financial solutions and is dedicated to empowering agents through world-class training, technology, and mentorship.Agents interested in joining Experior or learning more about Experior Academy are encouraged to connect with our leadership team or visit www.experiorfinancial.com for more information.

