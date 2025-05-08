The Station: A Memphis-Built Experience Coming Soon to a Former Bed Bath & Beyond Location

Ethan Edwards, owner of The Station (photo courtesy of The Station) Architectural renderings of the wine bar at The Station created by Designshop.

The Station Brings Local Memphis Flavor to a Former 25,000+ Square Foot Bed Bath & Beyond Location on White Station

We wanted to create something that’s educational, welcoming, fun, and true to Memphis. This isn’t a chain. This is a locally owned store, built by Memphis talent and filled with Memphis-made products” — Ethan Edwards, owner of The Station

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A long-vacant storefront on South White Station Road is getting a new life—and a distinctly local flavor. The Station, a modern wine and spirits destination built by and for Memphians, is officially “coming soon” to the former 25,000+ square foot Bed Bath & Beyond space at 870 S. White Station Road.Spearheaded by Memphis native and entrepreneur Ethan Edwards, The Station will offer more than just bottles—it’s a curated retail experience featuring a wine tasting bar, build-your-own six-pack beer wall, a special events section, and plans for a private kitchen space for culinary classes and community gatherings.“We wanted to create something that’s educational, welcoming, fun, and true to Memphis,” said Edwards. “This isn’t a chain. This is a locally owned store, built by Memphis talent and filled with Memphis-made products.”Edwards has tapped an all-local team for the project’s design and construction, including RKA Construction, BSG Engineering, DesignShop, Pickering, Frank Balton Signs, and a network of Memphis-based trade partners. The Station will also highlight local producers, offering them premium visibility and tasting opportunities. Announcements will soon be made about several Memphis-made products that will be available at the store.“We are grateful to our client for trusting RKA Construction and our local trade partners with this project,” Patrick Johnston, Executive Vice President of Commercial at RKA, said. “As a Memphis-based general contractor known for quality construction and high-end craftsmanship, we are proud to help revitalize a long-vacant space and contribute to the area’s continued growth.”Acclaimed Memphis chef Nick Scott (owner and executive chef of Alchemy Restaurant and Craft Cocktails with executive chef experience at Salt & Soy, Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar, Flemings, Bluefin Japanese Cuisine, and more) will serve as store manager, helping shape The Station’s approachable, community-oriented atmosphere and future programming.“Supporting local is how we’re building our shelves, our relationships, and our whole experience. If it’s made in Memphis and it’s good, we want you to find it here,” manager Nick Scott.The Station will bring at least 10 new jobs to the area and reactivate a prominent retail location that has remained empty for nearly two years. Edwards is committed to being a good neighbor to the surrounding community, establishing a Board of Advisors composed of local business owners and school leaders to address community feedback.In addition to creating a unique retail experience, The Station is committed to giving back. As a parent of young athletes, founder Ethan Edwards has seen firsthand how youth sports build character and community—but also how often those programs struggle with limited funding. That’s why The Station is pledging support for youth athletics at nearby schools as part of its long-term investment in the neighborhood. For Edwards, it’s about more than just being a good neighbor—it’s about actively supporting the families who live, work, and play in the area.“As a dad with kids in local sports at nearby schools, I’ve seen how much those teams shape who our kids become—and how hard schools work to keep them going with limited resources,” Edwards said. “Supporting youth athletics is personal for me. It’s one small way The Station can give back to the same community that’s raising our families and building Memphis’ future.”The Station’s team also noted the positive experience working with the City of Memphis’s building department, including permitting and inspections. “The support we’ve received—from code officials to the fire marshal—has been outstanding, and it’s made a big difference in keeping this project moving forward,” said Edwards.The Station is slated to open early this summer.

