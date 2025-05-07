Summary of Incident: Migrant found in Dimmit County; Dies from Environmental Exposure.

This notification is being issued to the public pursuant to the CBP policy regarding Notification and Review Procedures for Certain Deaths and Deaths in Custody and the Department of Homeland Security FY 2021 Appropriation (H. Rept. 116-458) reporting requirements related to CBP-involved deaths.

On September 20, 2024, at approximately 4:08 a.m., Dimmit County 911 call center personnel received a telephone call from a person requesting assistance for another person in medical distress. The caller stated that he was lost, did not know where he was, and said that he was traveling with another individual, who had started convulsing and had become unresponsive.

At approximately 4:13 a.m., the Dimmit County 911 call center personnel contacted the U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) Del Rio Sector Operations Center (Del Rio Ops.) personnel and advised that emergency medical services (EMS) would be dispatched once Border Patrol Agents (BPAs) confirmed the location. Dimmit County 911 call center personnel provided Del Rio Ops. with approximate coordinates for the caller’s location near Carrizo Springs, TX, and transferred the call to Del Rio Ops. personnel who spoke directly with the caller.

At approximately 4:15 a.m., Del Rio Ops. broadcast the information by radio and BPAs initiated a search.

At approximately 4:35 a.m., BPAs located the caller in an area approximately 43.6 miles southest of the Eagle Pass Port of Entry in Eagle Pass, TX, and approximately 17 miles east of the United States-Mexico border. BPAs also found a male, citizen of Mexico, in medical distress. The BPAs immediately reported their location, via radio, and requested EMS. Del Rio Ops. personnel telephonically contacted Dimmit County 911 and provided the coordinates of the man in medical distress and requested EMS be dispatched to that location. At approximately 4:38 a.m., Dimmit County 911 dispatched an ambulance to the location from approximately 23 miles away. At the scene, the caller told the BPAs that the man had been in medical distress for approximately two hours. The BPAs reported over the radio that they suspected the man was suffering from heat stroke. The BPAs applied multiple ice packs to cool him while awaiting EMS.

At approximately 4:54 a.m., a BPA emergency medical technician (EMT) arrived and began rendering aid to the man. The BPA EMT reported the man’s vital signs showed diminished blood oxygenation levels and an elevated respiration rate. The BPA EMT determined that he was in shock. At approximately 5:09 a.m., the BPA EMT established an intravenous (IV) line and provided the man fluids.

At approximately, 5:15 a.m., Del Rio Ops. notified BPAs via radio that the responding EMS unit was still a significant distance away. At approximately 5:23 a.m., BPAs placed the man in the back of a USBP pick-up truck and began driving toward the EMS response unit. At approximately 5:29 a.m., the BPAs met EMS on Faith Ranch Road, approximately 6.3 miles from their initial location, and transferred the man to an EMS ambulance, at which time EMS assumed primary care.

At approximately 5:41 a.m., EMS transported the man to Dimmit Regional Hospital along with a BPA escort who established hospital watch. At approximately 6:03 a.m., medical personnel at the hospital assumed primary medical care of the man.

At approximately 9:42 a.m., medical personnel determined that the man required advanced care and arranged a transfer to Methodist Hospital Metropolitan in San Antonio, TX. At approximately 2:44 p.m., the man arrived at the hospital, a BPA reestablished hospital watch, and medical personnel admitted the man into the intensive care unit.

On September 23, 2024, USBP issued the man a Notice to Appear and discontinued the hospital watch.

On October 4, 2024, medical personnel advised Del Rio Sector personnel that a doctor had pronounced the man deceased on October 1, 2024, at 8:28 a.m.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner advised CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility that an autopsy would not be performed because the man passed away while under medical care.

CBP OPR is reviewing this incident. The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General was notified.