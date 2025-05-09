FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES SWEDISH LANGUAGE HORROR FEATURE 'FEED'

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the Swedish language horror feature FEED, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting May 9, 2025

Foreign Horror-Thriller Debuts on North American VOD Platforms and DVD May 9, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the Swedish language horror feature FEED, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting May 9, 2025.

FEED is based on the true story of Sweden’s first woman to be killed for witchcraft. When a murder turns into a myth and becomes a popular tourist attraction, influencers soon try to ride the wave of “ghost tourism” to market various tourist destinations for clients. The story begins when a young medical student joins her influencer boyfriend on one of his marketing jobs after being hired to help an old family business to thrive. But they soon find themselves stuck on a tiny island in a lake in which an ancient Swedish witch (“Märit’) is said to live. The goal is to make potential tourists believe that old witch, Märit, lives in the lake around a commercial camping-site - but there’s soon reason to believe that Märit is more than just a made-up ghost story.

Directed by Johannes Persson FEED was produced by Alexander Eriksson, Paolo Vacirca, and Joakim Lundell from a script written by Paolo Vacirca & Henry Stenberg. The FEED cast features Molly Nutley (‘Elin’), Sofia Kappel (‘Josefin’), and Annica Liljeblad (‘Ragnhild’), Vincent Grahl (‘Dimman’), Joel Lützow (‘Jens’), Emelina Rosenstielke (‘Ava’), Amanda Lindh (‘Kirsten’), Michael Odhag (‘Ulf’), and Emma Suki (‘Nikolina Kostov’).

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire FEED directly with TrustNordisk.

FEED website: https://trustnordisk.com/movie/feed

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

Official FDM Trailer - FEED (2025)

