FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES CULINARY DISASTER “SUSAN FENIGER. FORKED.”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the culinary disaster documentary SUSAN FENIGER. FORKED. -- which is now available to rent/own on US digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms on October 10, 2025, as well as on DVD starting October 14, 2025.

SUSAN FENIGER. FORKED, tells the inspiring and hilarious story of a celebrity chef building her first solo restaurant in Los Angeles, navigating the many roadblocks, only to ultimately discover that life is about not IF one fails…but HOW. Susan Feniger is a chef like no other. She is a beloved culinary icon, known for her work as one half of the FOOD Network’s Too Hot Tamales, a star of Top Chef Masters, and owner of several influential restaurants. Join Feniger on her latest daring venture as she journeys to the other side of the world to experience, first-hand, street food of Southeast Asia and China, with the dream of bringing the revolutionary flavors of global street food together under one roof in Los Angeles; however, she must first overcome the daunting task of building her first solo restaurant from the ground up. With the construction at risk of literally falling apart at any moment, she puts her reputation on the line with unconventional recipes that refuse to come together! This charming, innovative, inspirational documentary features interviews with Feniger’s fellow acclaimed restaurateurs, writers, and television personalities including Wolfgang Puck, Bobby Flay, Barbara Fairchild and Mary Sue Milliken.

Written and directed by Liz Lachman, SUSAN FENIGER. FORKED was produced by Lisa Donmall-Reeve and Liz Lachman. Subjects interviewed include: Susan Feniger, Wolfgang Puck, Bobby Flay and Mary Sue Milliken.

“I didn’t know how it would all end and I definitely sometimes wished I could set my hair on fire, said filmmaker Liz Lachman. “But then we wouldn’t have this film.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire SUSAN FENIGER. FORKED directly with the filmmakers.

SUSAN FENIGER. FORKED. website: www.forkedthefilm.com

