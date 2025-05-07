Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash-DUI

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

CASE#: 25A2003134              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

DATE/TIME: May 7, 2025 at 1427 hours

STREET: 569 Stevens Mills Rd.

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Smith Rd.

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Dirt covered pavement

OPERATOR: Francis Clogston

SEAT BELT? DOT Approved Helmet

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Side / Tank damage

HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center

On May 6, 2025, at 1427 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a motorcycle crash in the area of 569 Stevens Mills Road in the Town of Richford. The operator involved was identified as Francis Clogston. Scene evidence showed that Clogston had overturned the bike prior to a downhill right curve. The operator separated from the motorcycle and came to rest off the southbound shoulder of the roadway. Investigation revealed that Clogston was under the influence of alcohol. Clogston was processed for DUI and cited to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on August 12, 2025, at 0830.

COURT: Franklin County Superior

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/12/2025 at 0830

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Vermont State Police 

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd. 

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 524 5993

