St. Albans Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash-DUI
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
CASE#: 25A2003134
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
DATE/TIME: May 7, 2025 at 1427 hours
STREET: 569 Stevens Mills Rd.
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Smith Rd.
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Dirt covered pavement
OPERATOR: Francis Clogston
SEAT BELT? DOT Approved Helmet
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Side / Tank damage
HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center
On May 6, 2025, at 1427 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a motorcycle crash in the area of 569 Stevens Mills Road in the Town of Richford. The operator involved was identified as Francis Clogston. Scene evidence showed that Clogston had overturned the bike prior to a downhill right curve. The operator separated from the motorcycle and came to rest off the southbound shoulder of the roadway. Investigation revealed that Clogston was under the influence of alcohol. Clogston was processed for DUI and cited to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on August 12, 2025, at 0830.
COURT: Franklin County Superior
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/12/2025 at 0830
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Field Station
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
802 524 5993
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.