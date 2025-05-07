St. Albans Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash-DUI

On May 6, 2025, at 1427 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a motorcycle crash in the area of 569 Stevens Mills Road in the Town of Richford. The operator involved was identified as Francis Clogston. Scene evidence showed that Clogston had overturned the bike prior to a downhill right curve. The operator separated from the motorcycle and came to rest off the southbound shoulder of the roadway. Investigation revealed that Clogston was under the influence of alcohol. Clogston was processed for DUI and cited to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on August 12, 2025, at 0830.