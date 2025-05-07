Update No. 1: VSP provides update on shooting in St. Johnsbury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police provides update on shooting in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vermont (Wednesday, May 7, 2025) — The Vermont State Police is continuing to investigate a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon, May 6, 2025, at a residence in St. Johnsbury.

VSP is identifying the victim as Adam Belliveau, 30, of St. Johnsbury. He remains hospitalized Wednesday, May 7, and is receiving treatment for his injuries. Information on his condition is unavailable at this time.

No arrests have been made to this point in the investigation. The state police continues to ask that anyone with information that could assist detectives call the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

VSP will continue to provide updates as the case continues.

***Initial news release, 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, May 6, 2025***

The Vermont State Police and the St. Johnsbury Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon, May 6, 2025.

Police received a report via 911 at about 2:20 p.m. that a man had been shot at a residence on Concord Avenue. He was subsequently hospitalized. The extent of his injuries is unknown. No one is in custody.

This case is in its preliminary stages and includes members of the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit. The name of the injured man will be released following notification of relatives and further investigation.

Detectives ask that anyone who might have information that could assist in this case call the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No other information is available at this time. The state police will provide updates as the investigation proceeds.

- 30 -