Iron Hill Announces 17th Annual Burger Month: 31 Days of Burgers & Beer Pairings

EXTON, PA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant 's (Iron Hill) most iconic tradition is back. Now in its 17th year, Burger Month returns for 31 glorious days in May. Each day, a different, over-the-top burger is served and perfectly paired with an Iron Hill beer. The beloved month-long celebration of National Burger Month will once again be offered at all Iron Hill locations, where guests can enjoy the Burger of the Day for just $15, complete with fries and a pickle. To sweeten the deal, guests can make it a Burger Month Bundle by adding a pint of one of their delicious craft beers for just $5, making it a full burger-and-beer experience for $20 every day, all month long.This year’s burger lineup is packed with chef-created themed burgers celebrating holidays, baseball season, and more, giving guests a fun and flavorful reason to visit again and again. Highlights include the Phanatic’s Opening Day Burger with cheddar, chili, and smoked paprika aioli for Phillies fans; the Momma’s Burger with honey whipped goat cheese and roasted red peppers for Mother’s Day; the May the Fourth Be With You Burger featuring blue milk cheese crumbles, Tauntaun bacon, and Ewok rings for Star Wars Day; and the Armed Forces Tribute Burger loaded with American cheese, bacon, onion rings, and BBQ sauce in honor of Memorial Day.“Burger Month is our most popular celebration at Iron Hill,” said Mark Kirke, CEO of Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant. “This year, we wanted to make it even more enjoyable for our guests by offering an unbeatable value. It’s our way of saying thank you to our loyal fans while keeping the tradition fun, fresh, and flavorful.”The celebration will conclude on May 31, when Iron Hill’s fan-favorite Crowdsourced Burger Challenge returns. The recipe will be revealed on May 1, and fans can submit their best burger names via social media for a chance to win a $100 Iron Hill gift card. The winner will be announced on May 27.2025 Burger Month Highlights:• May 11: Momma’s Burger — Roasted red pepper, sautéed spinach, honey whipped goat cheese - Pairs with Brambleberry• May 13: Pimento Burger — Pimento cheese, fried onion strings, bacon, dill pickle - Pairs with Vienna Red Lager• May 14: Rockin’ Moroccan Salmon Burger — Moroccan spice, red onion jam, arugula, green herb sauce - Pairs with Pig Iron Porter• May 15: Wiz Wit Wit Burger — Fried onions, crispy onion strings, beer cheese, cherry pepper relish - Pairs with Philly Phresh• May 18: Hangover Burger — Sautéed spinach, bacon, Swiss, sunny side egg, hollandaise - Pairs with Seasonal Pale Lager• May 21: Jersey Burger — Pork roll, gorgonzola, balsamic cherry tomatoes, arugula, pesto aioli - Pairs with Vienna Red Lager• May 22: Mac-N-Cheese Me Burger — Mac-n-cheese, bacon, tomato, sriracha IPA ranch - Pairs with Philly Phavorite• May 23: Extra Napkin Burger — Bacon, coleslaw, fried onion strings, cheddar, BBQ sauce - Pairs with Vienna Red Lager• May 26: Armed Forces Tribute Burger — American, bacon, onion rings, dill pickles, BBQ sauce• May 28: Drunk Monk Burger — Brie, rosemary truffle aioli, beer-braised onions, mushrooms, arugula - Pairs with Pig Iron Porter• May 30: Three Pigs Burger — Bacon, bacon aioli, bacon–Pig Iron Porter BBQ, sharp white cheddar - Pairs with Pig Iron Porter• May 31: Crowdsourced Burger — Name TBD! Fan-submitted winner announced online - Beer pairing announced with the name!About Iron Hill BreweryFounded in Newark, DE in 1996 by Kevin Finn, Mark Edelson and Kevin Davies, Iron Hill is among the most enduringly successful restaurants and craft brewery concepts in the United States with 19 locations in DE, NJ, PA, SC, and GA, and over 25 years of award-winning recognition at national and international beer competitions. Each Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant boasts its own kitchen and brewery, allowing the creativity to pair the freshest ingredients with the highest quality grains and hops mere steps away from the table. In 2020, the group opened its first large, full-scale production brewery in Exton, PA, to prepare the same delicious craft signature beer and seasonal favorites to larger consumer audiences through specific retail and distribution channels in PA, NJ, and DE. Iron Hill unveiled Iron Hill Brewery TapHouse, an elevated fast-casual concept offering innovative food, award-winning beer, and crafted vibes at the Exton brewery. The Iron Hill team incorporates great food, beer, and unsurpassed friendly hospitality in everything they do for all age groups – helping change overall perceptions about brewpubs one meal, one pint, and one community at a time.

