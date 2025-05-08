WEModel USA Uninterrupted All White 'STOP THE TRAFFICK & WALK THE RUNWAY 2.0' Campaign

All White Photo Shoot All White Waterfront Photo Shoot Black & White All White Photo Shoot

“One Purpose - STOP THE TRAFFICK & WALK THE RUNWAY 2.0” is a bold community call to raise awareness, against the crisis of human sex trafficking.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WEModel USA Launches "Stop the Traffick & Walk the Runway 2.0" — Fashion, Cultural and Community Activism with Purpose, Power, and ImpactIn a world where silence often empowers injustice, WEModel USA stands boldly as a voice for the voiceless. 👠🕊️Our Value Proposition:"WEModel USA empowers women and communities through fashion, cultural and community activism, inspiring awareness, advocacy, and action against global social issues -- like human trafficking — using our platform to walk boldly, speak loudly, and save lives." 🌍💥Building on the powerful momentum of our 2024 historic campaign at the U.S. Capitol, WEModel USA proudly announces the next chapter: Stop the Traffick & Walk the Runway 2.0 — The Uninterrupted All White Photo Shoot Campaign✨ Register: WeModelUSA.com 📅 Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025📍 Location: Alexandria Old Town Waterfront🕙 Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PMOver 200+ models, activists, survivors, community leaders, and families — including our furry four-legged friends 🐕🐩 (yes, your doggies must be dressed in white too — it’s a fashion statement! 🎀🐾) — will walk the iconic Old Town Alexandria Waterfront.Their unified steps will send an undeniable message:We will not tolerate the trafficking and exploitation of our women, children, and communities.This year’s experience will feature:📸 A powerful photoshoot & fashion-forward runway walk📚 Awareness booths, sponsor partnerships, and educational tables🎥 Media coverage with invited local and state officials, including Alexandria’s Mayor🐾 Families, children, and pets (in stylish white!) walking with unity and love🌟 Special Partner Highlight:We are honored to join forces with national advocate Roger DeHart — A courageous man walking for justice across the nation.At Stop the Traffick & Walk the Runway 2.0, Roger will launch the next leg of his incredible journey — walking from Old Town Alexandria to New York City — as a bold testament that one step can change a life. 🏃🏽‍♂️🔥WEModel USA’s mission is clear:🔥 To transform fashion into a force for change🔥 To connect communities across generations and cultures🔥 To inspire action that saves lives💬 "This isn’t just a walk. It’s a movement of faith, power, and unity. We walk for those still trapped in silence. We walk because together — we connect2protect." — Patricia A. Watts, Founder✨ Sponsorship, partnership, and volunteer opportunities are now open.Together, we will build louder, bolder, and stronger. ✊🏾For media inquiries, sponsorship, or volunteer registration, contact:💖 Patricia A. WattsFounder | WEModel USA ✨ NWECare📞 202.631.7227📧 patricia@globalwealthprosperity.com📲 @WEModelUSA🔖 #StopTheTrafficking | #WalkTheRunway | #PurposePassion | #BOSSES | #Connect2Protect | #Generational Wealth

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.