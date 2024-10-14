WEModel USA: National Call to Action

Co-Hosts of the WEModel USA 2024 Fashion Show and Gala: Erin Como and Kyle Arrington QR Code for Fashion Show Eventbrite Tickets

Stop the Traffick & Walk the Runway

FORT WASHINGTON, MD, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WEModel USA is gearing up for a year-long national campaign in 2025 to fight human sex trafficking, with a Call to Action in both urban centers and rural areas within the United States where trafficking rates continue to climb. The campaign, spearheaded by the nonprofit arm of WEModel USA - NWECare, will facilitate multiple 2025 campaign events, starting with an open public photoshoot that will be held at the Nation’s Capitol on November 23rd 2024. All are welcome! The official campaign kick-off will take place at the MGM National Harbor on December 8, 2024 at 5PM, at the highly anticipated WEModel USA Fashion Show and Charity Event. The fashion show, whose theme is “Stop the Traffick & Walk the Runway,” will be hosted by NFL Superbowl Champion and Community Change agent - Kyle Arrington and Emmy-Nominated Host and Reporter with Fox 5 News - Eric Como. It will feature high-end, fashion designs, raising both funds and awareness to combat this growing epidemic.Nationally, human trafficking has had a devastating impact on every demographic in every region of the U.S. According to recent statistics, human trafficking in the U.S. is most prevalent in the top 10 major cities, including Houston, New York, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Chicago, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Columbus, Dallas, and San Diego. These cities are major hubs, with trafficking rates particularly high in economically vulnerable neighborhoods. In 2023, over 11,500 trafficking cases were reported nationwide, with a significant portion occurring in these metropolitan areas. However, the issue is not limited to urban settings. Rural regions in states like Ohio, Tennessee, and Kentucky are increasingly becoming hotspots, often due to lack of resources and awareness. It is estimated that trafficking rates in rural areas have risen by 20% in the last five years.The campaign aims to address the root causes of trafficking and protect the most vulnerable demographics. Women and girls, particularly from marginalized communities, are the most common targets, making up 71% of all identified trafficking victims. Additionally, the LGBTQ+ community, runaway youth, and undocumented immigrants are highly susceptible, especially in areas like the U.S.-Mexico border region. Regionally, southern states and border cities continue to see disproportionately high rates of human trafficking. Trafficking victims are typically exploited in three primary ways: sexual exploitation, forced labor, and involuntary domestic servitude, while sex trafficking remains the largest category, accounting for 79% of all trafficking cases in the U.S.The December 8th WEModel USA Fashion Show and Charity Event will serve as a vital platform to bring national attention to these issues, engaging influencers, policymakers, and advocates alike. The event will provide critical funding for survivor support programs and prevention initiatives. “Our goal is to reach every corner of America,” said Patricia Watts, one of the campaign organizers and a long-time advocate for trafficking awareness. “We are determined to bring change by empowering communities, raising awareness, and pushing for stronger policies to protect our most vulnerable.”Call to Action - If you want your city to be involved in 2025 Campaign, contact info@ wemodelusa.com Photoshoot (November 23rd) – If you are interested in participating in the “Fight Against Human Trafficking” photoshoot, please register at wemodelusa.com.Fashion Show & Charity Event (December 8th) - If you are interested in attending the fashion show and charity event, please register at WEModel USA: Stop the Traffick & Walk the Runway Eventbrite For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or more information, please contact Patricia Watts at info@wemodelusa.com.

WEModel USA Founder- Patricia Watts

