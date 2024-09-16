WEModel USA 2024: Stop the Traffick & Walk the Runway

Fashion and Philanthropy WEModel USA 2024 Event Co-Hosts: Kyle Arrington and Erin Como

Fashion Show and Gala

FORT WASHINGON, MD, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WEMODEL USA, in partnership with leading fashion designers, activists, and community leaders, is proud to announce the "Stop the Traffick & Walk the Runway" Gala and Fashion Show. This extraordinary event will take place on 08 December 2024 at The MGM National Harbor, hosted by none other than NFL Superbowl Champion and Community Change agent - Kyle Arrington and Emmy-Nominated Host and Reporter with Fox 5 News - Erin Como. WEMODEL USA intends to use this platform to fuse fashion and philanthropy, raising funds and awareness for the fight against human trafficking and giving back to those in need.Event Highlights:● Hosts: Kyle Arrington and Erin Como are remarkable individuals who have not only excelled in their careers but have also used their influence and status to make a profound impact on our community. They understand that true success is measured not just by personal achievements, but by the positive change they bring to the lives of others.o Kyle empowers underserved youth by providing physical, mental, technical, and economic opportunities through the E.V.O.L.V.E. Foundation which he co-founded, as well as through multiple other nationwide initiatives.o Erin is an Emmy-Nominated Host, Reporter with Fox 5 News, and Founder of E. Como Media. She is well-known in the industry for highlighting important causes and garnering economic resources to support the causes she is passionate about.● Elegant Fashion Showcase: The fashion show will feature collections from a high end designer and emerging talent, created to symbolize strength, resilience, and the spirit of empowerment.● Gala Dinner: Guests will enjoy lavish cocktails and hors d’oeuvres while networking with influential leaders, activists, and supporters who are passionate about ending human trafficking.● Inspirational Keynotes: The evening will include speeches from survivors of human trafficking, along with leading advocates who will share their experiences and insights on the crisis.● Awards: Extraordinary Women will be presented the President Biden Lifetime Achievement Awards.● Empowerment Corner: A special section of the event will provide educational resources and tools to raise awareness and inspire action against human trafficking.Human trafficking is a devastating reality for many, especially women and girls. With ‘Stop the Traffick and Walk the Runway,’ we aim to bring communities together to spotlight this issue and support those affected. Fashion can be a powerful platform for change, and we are using it to make a difference.Why This Matters:Human trafficking is a global crisis, affecting millions and generating billions in illicit profits. Through this Gala and Fashion Show, WEModel USA seeks to shed light on the issue, mobilize communities, and generate resources for prevention, rescue, and rehabilitation efforts.WEModel USA has developed a close and continual relationship with multiple entities in Africa, creating a gateway from DC to Africa. The organization is thrilled to share that this year, a percentage of the proceeds from tonight will be dedicated to supporting a village in Africa. This contribution will go directly towards improving the lives of those in need, helping to provide essential resources, and fighting human trafficking. Your participation tonight will not just be a celebration but also an opportunity to make a meaningful impact on a community that will greatly benefit from our collective generosity. Together, we can help build a brighter future for those who need it most."How to Participate:Tickets for the “Stop the Traffick and Walk the Runway” Gala and Fashion Show are available for purchase at WEMODEL USA FASHION GALA EVENTBRITE . We invite everyone to join us in this noble cause and contribute to making a lasting impact on the lives of those affected by human trafficking.About WEModel USA:WEModel USA is a non-profit organization committed to empowering women through advocacy, education, and the arts. Since its’ inception, the organization has worked diligently to create a Sisterhood within the Washington D.C. metropolitan Area. Our mission is to create a world where women and girls can thrive without fear of exploitation or abuse.Media Contact:Patricia WattsOwnerWEModel USA(202) 631-7227patricia@ wemodelusa .comHome - WEMODEL USAThis press release is intended for media, influencers, and community leaders who are passionate about women’s empowerment and social justice. We encourage you to join us in amplifying this critical cause and support our efforts to end human trafficking.

WEModel USA Founder- Patricia Watts

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.