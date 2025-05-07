Joanna Sophia Foundation Expands Global Awareness Effort with 6th Annual Epilepsy and SUDEP Fun Run Walk

Joanna Sophia 6th Annual Fun Run Walk Around the World In 5k

Join the 6th Annual Joanna Sophia Fun Run Walk to raise awareness, fund life-saving research, and honor Joanna's legacy - #LetJoannaInspireYou

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Joanna Sophia Foundation is excited to announce the 6th Annual “Joanna’s Fun Run/Walk” on Saturday June 21, 2025, inviting individuals, families, businesses, and organizations from around the world to come together in memory of Joanna Sophia Ioannou, a vibrant 9-year-old who passed away from Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP).

This unique annual event is a cornerstone of the Foundation’s mission to raise awareness, fund critical research, and support families impacted by SUDEP and Epilepsy. Thanks to the unwavering support of our community, the Joanna Sophia Foundation has proudly achieved incredible milestones, including:

Reaching over one million individuals to raise epilepsy and SUDEP awareness worldwide.

- Raised $250,000 to fund the Joanna Sophia Research Grant in partnership with Cure Epilepsy, supporting critical SUDEP research.

- Providing direct financial assistance to families with children living with epilepsy.

- Hosted our first international Fun Run/Walk in Tanzania to help break the stigma surrounding epilepsy.

We are excited to announce that Cure Epilepsy will be joining us at this year’s Fun Run/Walk, offering an opportunity for participants to meet and learn more about the groundbreaking research projects and the grant that the Joanna Sophia Research has helped make possible.

Additionally, the Foundation has expanded its efforts by partnering with the Danny Did Foundation to provide families in the Tristate area with life-saving seizure detection devices, further enhancing safety and awareness in our epilepsy community.

The Fun Run/Walk promises a festive, family-friendly 5K experience with music performances from around the world at each kilometer, huge inflatables, and a festival at the finish-line with a celebration filled with entertainment, food, and fun. It’s a day of fitness, fun, and philanthropy for all ages.

Join us on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 10 a.m. for a day of fitness, fun, and philanthropy as we honor Joanna’s life and empower families affected by epilepsy. Together, we can create change, save lives, and raise the voices of families worldwide. #LetJoannaInspireYou

To register, sponsor, or learn more, visit joannasophiafoundation.org.

About the Joanna Sophia Foundation:

The Joanna Sophia Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to advancing public awareness of epilepsy, supporting SUDEP research, and providing financial assistance to families caring for children with epilepsy. For more information, please visit joannasophiafoundation.org.

