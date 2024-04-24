Joanna Sophia Foundation Announces 5th Annual Around the World 5k Fun Walk/ Run on June 22, 2024 For Epilepsy Awareness

Joanna Sophia 5k Fun Walk/Run June 22,2024

The 5k Fun Walk/ Run serves as a cornerstone event for the foundation bringing together thousands of people in NYC to participate in day of fun and philanthropy

QUEENS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York City, April 23, 2024 – The Joanna Sophia Foundation invites individuals from all over the world to join the upcoming 5th Annual Around the World in 5k Fun Walk/ Run on June 22, 2024, to honor the memory of Joanna Sophia Ioannou, a vibrant 9-year-old who tragically passed away in her sleep on November 6, 2018, from Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP). The 5k Fun Walk/ Run serves as a cornerstone event for the foundation, bringing together thousands of individuals of all ages and backgrounds, businesses, schools, and organizations to participate in a day of fitness, fun, and philanthropy, all while contributing to the meaningful causes championed by our foundation.

The event aims to celebrate Joanna's adventurous spirit while raising awareness about epilepsy and the risk of Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP). This 5K walk/run will submerge guests in a journey through different cultures from around the world. During the run, guests will be cheered on at each kilometer with live music, and at the finish line, there will be an abundance of entertainment and food to continue the fun.

Joanna's parents and family continue to be inspired by Joanna's vibrant spirit and adventurous character and are determined to preserve her memory. They established the foundation with a mission to advance public awareness of epilepsy, contribute to epilepsy research, and assist families facing financial challenges due to caring for children with epilepsy.

The foundation has already made a significant impact through collaboration with CureEpilepsy, a non-profit dedicated to finding a cure for epilepsy. Together, they initiated The Joanna Sophia Grant, a research endeavor focused on studying SUDEP. The foundation has raised over $250,000 to drive vital research efforts.

.

In addition to research support, the Joanna Sophia Foundation is deeply committed to aiding families with children battling epilepsy, providing essential financial support and resources. In partnership with Aspen Service Dogs, with the aim to increase independence and safety,

embodying their mission to make a tangible difference in the lives of those living with epilepsy



Join the Joanna Sophia Foundation's 5k Fun Walk/ Run Around the Work on June 22, 2024, at 10 am, and participate in the movement to remember Joanna Sophia, raise epilepsy awareness, and support families affected by this condition. Register today! #letjoannainspireyou

For more information to sponsor and to register for this event, visit joannasophiafoundation.org.

About the Joanna Sophia Foundation:

The Joanna Sophia Foundation is a 501c non-profit organization

dedicated to advancing public awareness of epilepsy, supporting epilepsy research, and assisting families with financial needs related to caring for children with epilepsy. For more information, visit Joannasophiafoundation.org.