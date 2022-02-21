Artist Ramona Pintea Announces the Launch the #WearYourCrown♥ Global Campaign at Hotel Zena with Women of Influence

Global Campaign, By Women, For Women

International Renowned Artist Challenges, Inspires, Empowers, and Elevates Women all over the world to join this campaign and #WearYourCrown♥

We have the power within ourselves to do more than we think and more than we every imagined, wear your crown” — Ramona Pintea

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ramona Pintea created a global sensation and women’s empowerment movement through her Urban Queen series of paintings. The collection is, bold, uplifting and symbolic — a fierce statement about women, which has gained traction with art lovers, collectors and followers around the world. Ramona is challenging women to join the movement, find their own unique voice, inner strength and power, and “wear your crown.”

The #WearYourCrown♥ campaign is represented on nearly every continent by women of influence who empower women, each with diverse backgrounds, and are visionaries in their fields of business, politics, arts, entertainment, non-profits and more. Their collective power is reaching a global audience of over 10 million people and counting. The 10 Urban Queen leaders who have joined this campaign are:

Susan Sloan, USA, author of “A Seat at the Table: Women, Diplomacy, and Lessons for the World.” Susan works in diplomacy in Washington DC, engaging with diplomats, community organizers and international leaders.

Andreea Marin, Romania, Romanian TV personality, the first UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for her country, humanitarian activist and a successful entrepreneur.

Natalia Martin, Brazil, a powerhouse entrepreneur and founder of Natalia Beauty Group in Brazil, Natalia has built her business from the ground up and has 100 affiliates spread throughout world – Brazil, Dubai, Switzerland, Chile, Portugal, Italy and the USA..

Sofia Bekatoru, Greece, a Greek sailing Olympic Gold and Bronze Medalist, the first female flag bearer in the history of Greece Summer Olympics, and a true leader, breaking her silence in the Hellenic #MeToo movement.

Casey Donovan, Australia, , award winning, double and triple platinum musician who has made her mark in the areas of theater, television, and writing.

Barbara Lizzet Sanchez, USA, senior publicist, social activist, passionate about women empowerment and a strong advocate against domestic violence.

Donna Ashworth, Scotland, poet, speaker and founder of Donna Ashworth Words; brings women together with her words of truth, hope and comfort.

Jayshree Mallaya, South Africa, co-founder of the not-for-profit Over the Walls Together, a charity aimed at community building and raising awareness of violence against women.

Amie Louie, Italy, Global Vice President Fundraising for the Professional Women’s Network (PWN), a global movement towards Gender-Balanced Leadership in business and society.

Ramona Pintea, Romania, artist and creator of the Urban Queen Collection of paintings and creator of the #WearYourCrown♥ global women’s empowerment campaign.

Ramona has painted Urban Queen painting inspired by each of these women and is donating the original artwork to help raise funds and awareness for women’s and girls’ issues. Every Urban Queen leader is raising funds for a different charity supporting a variety of women's issues from victims of domestic abuse, breast cancer awareness, and education for indigenous girls, gender balance leadership and more. All fundraising will be through an interactive online platform Fund Duel, under the #WearYourCrown♥ campaign March 1, 2022 through - April 30th, 2022. Everyone is encouraged to participate with their friends by uploading photos, videos, and reels wearing a crown, making a donation, if they can, and then sharing the link on social media using the hashtag #WearYourCrown♥ and tagging the Urban Queen Leader. The campaign’s fundraising goal is to show the collective power of women.

Ramona says “This campaign and these collaborations with women of influence will harness our collective strengths and positivity to promote causes, highlighting the amazing work that is being done all around the world – by women, for women.

March 8th, 2022, on International Women’s Day, Hotel Zena, will host the launch of the #WearYourCrown♥ global campaign with an invitation-only party event in Washington, D.C. attended by Ramona Pintea and the Urban Queen Leaders. Hotel Zena is the first ever hotel in the world featuring art and design that celebrates women and women empowerment. Kate Thompson says “There is no better way to kick off a celebration of Women’s History Month at Hotel Zena. We are honored and humbled to partner with Ramona Pintea and to pay homage to these powerful and trail-blazing Urban Queens. We encourage those in the area to visit the hotel between March 9th and March 13th to see and appreciate these paintings in person, in addition to joining us for the many other activations during the month of March"

Ramona Pintea #WearYourCrown♥ Global Campaign Empowering Women