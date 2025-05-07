Heat Awareness Week brings tips for summer road trip season

With weekend temperatures forecast to reach triple-digits, the Arizona Department of Transportation is calling on Arizonans to prepare their vehicles for scoring summertime heat.

The No. 1 safety tip for driving anywhere in Arizona: Always bring extra water. For you, your passengers and any pets.

ADOT is joining several local, state and federal agencies, including the Arizona Department of Health Services, Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs and National Weather Service, and sharing information about how to stay safe in extreme heat during Heat Awareness Week (May 5-9).

A car break-down in extreme heat can be dangerous, especially if you need to make repairs, like fixing a flat tire, which causes exertion and could lead to illnesses associated with heat exposure, like heat exhaustion or heat stroke. To keep your car in tip-top shape, ADOT offers these tips:

Make sure your vehicle’s A/C is working.

Test your vehicle’s battery and ensure it is up to par.

Top off coolant levels if needed.

Check your tire pressure to reduce the chances of a blowout.

Keep your gas tank as full as possible.

Vehicle trouble isn’t the only thing that can derail a road trip. Unexpected events, like crashes or brush fires, can lead to lengthy travel delays or even highway closures that result in extra time spent in your car. That’s why it’s important to pack an emergency kit in your car. Consider these items:

Extra water

Healthy snacks

Fully charged cell phone and battery charger

First-aid kit

Sun protection (sunscreen, wide-brimmed hat, etc.)

Prescription medication

Flashlight and batteries

Stay current on highway conditions by checking ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.