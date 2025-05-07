Semi-Truck Strikes WYDOT Snowplow on I-25 South of Buffalo

BUFFALO, Wyo – May 6, 2025 – A Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) snowplow was struck by a semi-truck early this morning while conducting plowing operations on Interstate 25 south of Buffalo.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. near milepost 286 on southbound I-25. The WYDOT snowplow driver reported that a semi-truck hit the passenger side of the front plow while the plow was in the southbound passing lane with the plow blade in the raised position.

According to the snowplow driver, a semi-truck was observed approaching in the southbound travel lane via the passenger side mirror. The semi appeared to be drifting into the passing lane behind the plow. The plow driver maneuvered closer to the shoulder to provide the semi-truck with more space. As the semi-truck passed, it drifted further into the passing lane and in front of the snowplow, resulting in the trailer striking the right front corner of the plow.

The semi-truck continued southbound without stopping. However, law enforcement subsequently apprehended the driver at milepost 225. The driver was issued a citation for failing to stop and provide information after damaging property.

No injuries were reported as a result of the collision. Road conditions at the time of the incident were reported as wet.

This incident marks the fifteenth snowplow strike for WYDOT this season and the third within District 4.

WYDOT is urging drivers to exercise increased caution and awareness when driving. This includes eliminating all distractions, checking road conditions prior to travel, adjusting driving speeds to match the prevailing conditions, and remaining vigilant for the presence of snowplows.

Before traveling, motorists are encouraged to visit the wyoroad.info website, which offers detailed real-time maps, road conditions, radar, web cameras, and atmospheric sensor data. Road information is also conveniently accessible through the WYO 511 App or by calling (888) WYO-ROAD (996-7623).