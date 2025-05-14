Fluoramics Expands Thread Sealant Line with Two New Full-Density Thread Seal Tapes for Specialty Applications

LOX-8 Full Density Thread Seal Tape FDA Approved Full Density Thread Seal Tape for Gas

Fluoramics, Inc., announces the launch of two new thread seal tapes: Full-Density Thread Seal Tape for Gas and LOX-8 Full-Density Thread Seal Tape FDA-Approved.

We developed these tapes for industries where performance and safety are non-negotiable. Whether you're working with high-pressure gas systems or sanitary food lines, these tapes deliver peace of mind” — Gregg Reick, Fluoramics’ President and Chief Chemical Engineer

LEWISTON, MN, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fluoramics , a leading manufacturer of high-performance sealants and industrial chemicals, announces the launch of two new full-density thread seal tapes engineered for demanding applications: Full-Density Thread Seal Tape for Gas and LOX-8 Full Density Thread Seal Tape FDA-Approved These new additions to Fluoramics’ trusted product line are built to deliver outstanding sealing performance, extreme chemical resistance, and high-pressure durability—all while meeting the unique demands of the bottled gas, plumbing, and food processing industries.Specially formulated for use in gas line applications, Fluoramics' Full-Density Thread Seal Tape for Gas is manufactured from the same high-performance base material as its oxygen-approved sealing tapes. This yellow variant is designed for easy identification and ensures safety and reliability when working with natural gas, propane, and other hydrocarbon-based gases.The bottled gas industry relies on secure, leak-free connections in high-pressure and hazardous environments. Using a general-purpose tape can lead to failures or even dangerous leaks in these applications. That’s why Fluoramics developed a full-density, chemically inert, and oxygen-tested sealing tape rated for up to 10,000 psi in general use and 5004 psi in pure oxygen systems.Key Benefits:• Yellow for quick gas line identification• Withstands extreme temperatures: -240°C to +287°C (-400°F to +550°F)• Prevents galling in stainless steel threads• Compatible with a wide range of gases, aggressive chemicals, and acids• Certified to MIL-T-27730A, A-A-58092• Silicone-free and ASTM G72 Oxygen Tested• 1/2″ in x 260″ inLOX-8 Full Density Thread Seal Tape FDA-ApprovedFluoramics' new LOX-8 Full Density Thread Seal Tape FDA-Approved is designed for food and beverage applications where FDA compliance is a must. Whether it's processing equipment, bottling lines, or beverage dispensers, this non-pigmented tape provides a clean, chemically inert seal that won’t compromise the safety or purity of food products.When dealing with FDA-regulated systems, it’s critical to use sealants that won’t leach harmful substances or introduce contamination. Fluoramics’ tape is silicone-free, rated for extreme temperatures, and built from the same material as its trusted green oxygen-approved tape—making it suitable for both sterile environments and harsh chemical exposure.Key Benefits:• FDA-compliant• Extreme temperature resistance: -240°C to +287°C (-400°F to +550°F)• Safe for use with oxygen, aggressive chemicals, and high-purity systems• Rated for 10,000 psi (general use) / 5004 psi (oxygen)• Chemically inert and silicone-free• Meets MIL-T-27730A, A-A-58092, and ASTM G72 standards• 1/2 ″ in x 260″ in, ¼” in x 260” in, ¾” in x 520” inBoth tapes are now available through Fluoramics’ website. For more information or to request product samples, visit www.fluoramics.com or call 507-205-9216.About FluoramicsFounded in 1967, Fluoramics is a leading developer of industrial lubricants, greases, sealants, and rust inhibitors. Trusted by professionals in the aerospace, bottled gas, medical, food processing, and plumbing industries, Fluoramics products are proudly made in the USA.

