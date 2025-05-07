Dr. Dawn Menge selected as Top Special Education Teacher and Author of the Decade by IAOTP

Dr. Dawn Menge will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Dawn Menge, author of Award-Winning Series, Queen Vernita’s, was recently selected as Top Special Education Teacher and Author of the Decade for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith close to three decades of experience in the industry, Dr. Menge has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic results driven leader, Dr. Menge is a special education teacher specializing in severely handicapped students between the ages of 3 and 22. Her students’ curriculum includes functional/vocational skills in which they work within the community. Her students’ disabilities have ranged from Autism, Down Syndrome, ADHD, Seizure Disorders, Orthopedic disorders, Mental illness, Deaf, hard of hearing legally blind and Cerebral Palsy.Dr. Menge is the author of the Award-winning series, Queen Vernita’s Educational Series, which was based on her life’s adventures and experiences. Since 2008, she has published 13 books, and been included in 3 Anthologies. In 2023, she started her own brand in publishing titled the Land of Quails. She is also a Lecturer at California State University – San Bernardino since 2018.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to curriculum design and development, educational leadership, differentiated instruction, educational technology, staff development, and learning disabilities.Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Menge earned her Bachelor’s degree in Human Development and Family Studies from Washington State University. Following that she earned her Master’s degree in Special Education and Teaching from California State University – San Bernardino, where she also became credentialed as an Education Specialist in Special Education. Most recently, she earned her PhD in Curriculum and Instruction from Capella University.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Menge has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. During her career as a teacher, she has been awarded Learning Leader from the Leapfrog Learning company and nominated teacher of the year for SBCSS. She received Para-Professional of the year for SBCSS. She has worked along with the Leapfrog Learning company in a Case Study working with her Autistic students. She received Excellence in Education by the Exceptional Parenting Magazine. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the remarkable Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection of Top Special Education Teacher and Author of the Decade.Dr. Dawn Menge has won ninety international literacy awards and 200 + film festival awards as the published author of the Queen Vernita's Educational Series and Queen Giggles Kingdom, including the Special Recognition Champion Award from Conquering Disabilities with Film, 2 X Best Written Word from Miracle Makers Film, Hollywood Dreams Film, Screenplay feature live action at the San Diego Kids film festival, 3X Author Allstars, Presidential volunteer service award, 2.0 educational excellence award, International Author Boss Award from Power Conversations Magazine and Success Magazine's 2023 Women of Influence. Her published works also include: THE SIX FEDERAL INDIVIDUAL EDUCATION PLAN GOALS AND THE EFFECTIVENESS OF THEIR IMPLEMENTATION IN PREPARING FOR TRANSITION.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Menge for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Dr. Menge attributes her success to her strong work ethic and determination. She believes the key to success to the believe in yourself and your voice and to say yes to new opportunities. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to empower people going into the field.For more information please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/menge-dr-dawn-72313419/ and http://queenvernita.net/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

