Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,706 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,110 in the last 365 days.

MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 5/7/2025

Maryland State Police News Release

MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 5/7/2025

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 7, 2025

On 5/5/2025, Tpr Abdel Wahab responded to the Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship, located at 45353 St. George Ave, Piney Point, MD for the report of a disturbance. Investigation revealed that Iman Nicole Huskisson, 28 of Laurel, MD was screaming and flipping off vehicles in the roadway causing an impediment in traffic as well as hindering citizens normal activities. Huskisson was arrested and placed inside a MSP patrol vehicle and she began kicking the dashboard in an attempt to damage it.  Huskisson was placed in a Sheriff’s Office caged vehicle and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Resist/Interfere With Arrest, and Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order. 


The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

  • On 4/26/2025, Juan Pierrie Hawkins Jr, 22 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich
  • On 4/26/2025, Tina June Eubanks, 61 of Mechanicsville, was arrested by Tpr Abdel Wahab
  • On 4/27/2024, Anthony Lorenzo Hill Jr, 29 of La Plata, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey
  • On 4/28/2025, Tyquelle Taire Thompson, 28 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich
  • On 5/1/2025, Derron Michael Chesley, 33 of Coltons Point, MD was arrested by Tpr Pifer
  • On 5/2/2025, Mark Edward Jameson, 60 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Pifer
  • On 5/4/2025, Cameron Allan Willey, 24 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Cpl Kelly
  • On 5/4/2025, Tristan Nader Ghadaki, 21 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

  • On 4/28/2025, Adam Carroll Hill, 52 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Oliva Flores for FTA: Driving while license was suspended
  • On 4/28/2025, Laura Mae Connolly, 65 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Cpl Powis for FTA: Display Government ID of Another, Possess/Use False Government ID Doc, and Fraud-Per. Ident. Avoid Pros
  • On 4/28/2025, Reco Jermaine Jones, 43 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey for FTA: Driving without a required license and Person driving motor vehicle on highway or public property on revoked out-of-state license
  • On 4/28/2025, Nicole Charmian Howard, 45 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by TFC Larimer for FTA: Driving while license was suspended
  • On 5/4/2025, Zachary Allan Kiger, 36 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr Rosenblatt for Violation of Probation: Theft – $100 to Under $1,500

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.

Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 5/7/2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more