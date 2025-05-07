MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 5/7/2025
Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol
Barrack “T” Leonardtown
23200 Leonard Hall Drive
Leonardtown, MD 20650
301-475-8955 Main
301-475-2948 Fax
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 7, 2025
On 5/5/2025, Tpr Abdel Wahab responded to the Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship, located at 45353 St. George Ave, Piney Point, MD for the report of a disturbance. Investigation revealed that Iman Nicole Huskisson, 28 of Laurel, MD was screaming and flipping off vehicles in the roadway causing an impediment in traffic as well as hindering citizens normal activities. Huskisson was arrested and placed inside a MSP patrol vehicle and she began kicking the dashboard in an attempt to damage it. Huskisson was placed in a Sheriff’s Office caged vehicle and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Resist/Interfere With Arrest, and Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order.
The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:
- On 4/26/2025, Juan Pierrie Hawkins Jr, 22 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich
- On 4/26/2025, Tina June Eubanks, 61 of Mechanicsville, was arrested by Tpr Abdel Wahab
- On 4/27/2024, Anthony Lorenzo Hill Jr, 29 of La Plata, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey
- On 4/28/2025, Tyquelle Taire Thompson, 28 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich
- On 5/1/2025, Derron Michael Chesley, 33 of Coltons Point, MD was arrested by Tpr Pifer
- On 5/2/2025, Mark Edward Jameson, 60 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Pifer
- On 5/4/2025, Cameron Allan Willey, 24 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Cpl Kelly
- On 5/4/2025, Tristan Nader Ghadaki, 21 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler
The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:
- On 4/28/2025, Adam Carroll Hill, 52 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Oliva Flores for FTA: Driving while license was suspended
- On 4/28/2025, Laura Mae Connolly, 65 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Cpl Powis for FTA: Display Government ID of Another, Possess/Use False Government ID Doc, and Fraud-Per. Ident. Avoid Pros
- On 4/28/2025, Reco Jermaine Jones, 43 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey for FTA: Driving without a required license and Person driving motor vehicle on highway or public property on revoked out-of-state license
- On 4/28/2025, Nicole Charmian Howard, 45 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by TFC Larimer for FTA: Driving while license was suspended
- On 5/4/2025, Zachary Allan Kiger, 36 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr Rosenblatt for Violation of Probation: Theft – $100 to Under $1,500
All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.
Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov