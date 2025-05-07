MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 5/7/2025

May 7, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 7, 2025

On 5/5/2025, Tpr Abdel Wahab responded to the Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship, located at 45353 St. George Ave, Piney Point, MD for the report of a disturbance. Investigation revealed that Iman Nicole Huskisson, 28 of Laurel, MD was screaming and flipping off vehicles in the roadway causing an impediment in traffic as well as hindering citizens normal activities. Huskisson was arrested and placed inside a MSP patrol vehicle and she began kicking the dashboard in an attempt to damage it. Huskisson was placed in a Sheriff’s Office caged vehicle and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Resist/Interfere With Arrest, and Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order.



The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 4/26/2025, Juan Pierrie Hawkins Jr, 22 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich

On 4/26/2025, Tina June Eubanks, 61 of Mechanicsville, was arrested by Tpr Abdel Wahab

On 4/27/2024, Anthony Lorenzo Hill Jr, 29 of La Plata, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey

On 4/28/2025, Tyquelle Taire Thompson, 28 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich

On 5/1/2025, Derron Michael Chesley, 33 of Coltons Point, MD was arrested by Tpr Pifer

On 5/2/2025, Mark Edward Jameson, 60 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Pifer

On 5/4/2025, Cameron Allan Willey, 24 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Cpl Kelly

On 5/4/2025, Tristan Nader Ghadaki, 21 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 4/28/2025, Adam Carroll Hill, 52 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Oliva Flores for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 4/28/2025, Laura Mae Connolly, 65 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Cpl Powis for FTA: Display Government ID of Another, Possess/Use False Government ID Doc, and Fraud-Per. Ident. Avoid Pros

On 4/28/2025, Reco Jermaine Jones, 43 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey for FTA: Driving without a required license and Person driving motor vehicle on highway or public property on revoked out-of-state license

On 4/28/2025, Nicole Charmian Howard, 45 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by TFC Larimer for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 5/4/2025, Zachary Allan Kiger, 36 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr Rosenblatt for Violation of Probation: Theft – $100 to Under $1,500

