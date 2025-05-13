'WHY OH WHY' GLOBAL UNITY ANTHEM SET FOR EUROPEAN, BALKAN, AND MIDDLE EASTERN RELEASE

Why Oh Why musical American Artists Producers on the Why Oh Why Project

Powerful New Song Calls for Peace, Hope, and Togetherness Across Borders and Cultures

This has truly been a labor of love. So many artists gave their hearts to this, and I especially want to honor the 80+ inner-city children whose voices make them the real superstars of this project.” — Raffles Van Exel

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following Major International Buzz and Past Coverage, Final Mix Nears Completion

Building on unprecedented international anticipation, the global unity anthem “Why Oh Why” is now entering its final production stage and is officially set for release across Europe, the Balkans, and the Middle East. A deeply emotional and multicultural message of hope, the track is currently being mixed and mastered in Los Angeles by Grammy Award-winning engineer David Rideau (known for his work with Janet Jackson, Juan Gabriel, Snoop Dogg, Prince, and others).

“This has truly been a labor of love,” says executive producer Raffles van Exel. “So many artists gave their hearts to this, and I especially want to honor the 80+ inner-city children whose voices make them the real superstars of this project.”

A Star-Powered Global Collaboration

The song features a lineup of international icons: CeeLo Green, Fantasia, French Montana, Kenny Lattimore, Emily Estefan, Yousef Al Omani, and Dragana Mirković.

Co-writers include: French Montana, Dražen Damjanović, and HRH Prince Abdullah bin Saad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, whom Van Exel praises as “visionary and essential” to the project’s purpose and direction.

Producer partners on the project include:

Narada Michael Walden (Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Aretha Franklin, George Michael, and others)

Emilio Estefan (Shakira, Ricky Martin, Gloria Estefan, Miami Sound Machine, and others)

Dražen Damjanović (Dragana Mirković, Dara Bubamara, Sako Polumenta, grupa Djogani, and others)

Corey Mo (CeeLo Green, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, TLC and others)

Seeroos (composer for the Royal Family of Bahrain and longtime collaborator with Yamaha)

“This song is more than a collaboration,” Van Exel adds. “It’s a symbol of hope — a unifying message in a divided world.”

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED: A Timeline of Impact

2023 – Initial Announcement: Why Oh Why was first unveiled as a multicultural, humanitarian musical initiative. The announcement sparked features in Variety, Billboard Arabia, and The Balkan Times, highlighting its ambition to bridge global cultures through music.

Spring 2024 – Behind-the-Scenes Spotlight: BET and ET Arabia exclusively aired a behind-the-scenes preview featuring CeeLo Green and Fantasia recording with youth participants — further intensifying global interest.

Winter 2024 – Royal and Regional Icons Join: The involvement of HRH Prince Abdullah bin Saad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Serbian music legend Dragana Mirković generated regional media waves across the Gulf and the Balkans.

COMING SOON: GLOBAL PREMIERE EVENT

With final mixing underway and international rollout confirmed, the official release date and global premiere event will be announced in the coming weeks.

Media, broadcasters, and cultural institutions are invited to request advance interviews, press materials, and invitations to the premiere event.

ABOUT RAFFLES VAN EXEL

Raffles van Exel is a visionary music producer and global connector known for his work with legends across genres and borders, such as Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Muhammad Ali, and many others. Now residing in Dubai, UAE, he is committed to unity, youth empowerment, and the healing power of music. Van Exel continues to shape projects that leave a lasting cultural legacy.

