B-ACE Nutrition Expands Global Reach and Champions Elite Athletes

Nayef Al Moosa founder of B-ACE Nutrition Nayef Al Moosa owner of B-ACE Nutrition Logo

From the Middle East to the U.S., B-ACE Nutrition Sets a New Standard in Performance Fuel for Elite Athletes and Fitness Enthusiasts Worldwide.

At B-ACE, we’re not just about fitness,” said CEO Nayef Al Moosa. “We’re leading a global push to empower athletes of all levels to reach their peak and live stronger, healthier lives every day.” — Nayef Al Moosa

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B-ACE Nutrition Champions Healthy Living and Global Performance Lifestyle Movement

Founded in Dubai in 2020, B-ACE Nutrition has swiftly emerged as a rising international brand dedicated to promoting health, strength, and high-performance living. What began as a local vision has now expanded across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East—culminating in the brand’s recent expansion into the United States.

At the core of B-ACE Nutrition is a simple, powerful mission: to inspire a global community to pursue healthier, more energized lives through science-driven, performance-focused wellness.

“This is about more than just fitness—it’s about empowering people to become the strongest versions of themselves,” said Nayef Al Moosa, Founder and CEO of B-ACE Nutrition. “We’re cultivating a culture of resilience, health, and purpose.”

________________________________________

About Nayef Al Moosa

Founder & CEO, NAM Global

Dubai-born entrepreneur and visionary, Nayef Al Moosa is known for building impactful global ventures. In 2020, he founded NAM Global, a holding company rooted in innovation, health, and international trade. Under his leadership, NAM General Trading has gained recognition for excellence in business development and global expansion.

Driven by a passion for performance and wellness, Nayef launched B-ACE Nutrition the same year—quickly transforming it into one of the fastest-growing wellness-focused brands in NAM Global’s portfolio. His strategic vision continues to guide B-ACE’s mission and international footprint, which now spans three continents with a strong presence in both established and emerging markets.

________________________________________

Global Growth Rooted in Purpose

B-ACE Nutrition’s growth is fueled by a clear purpose: to promote health-first performance lifestyles that empower individuals at every level—from fitness beginners to elite athletes. Every initiative is focused on education, innovation, and encouraging a balanced, health-conscious approach to modern living.

Whether in the gym, on the field, or in daily life, B-ACE supports individuals who are committed to better habits, greater strength, and lasting wellness.

________________________________________

About NAM Global

Founded by Nayef Al Moosa, NAM Global is a Dubai-based holding company focused on building and scaling purposeful brands in wellness, sports, and global trade. Its growing portfolio includes:

• B-ACE Nutrition

• Health Purse Drugstore & More2

Operating with a philosophy of innovation, empowerment, and global impact, NAM Global continues to lead ventures that promote well-being and unlock human potential.

________________________________________

Join the Movement

As B-ACE Nutrition continues to grow its global community, the brand is actively forming partnerships with distributors, health advocates, and performance-driven professionals who share its vision for a healthier future.

For media inquiries, partnerships, or to learn more:

Angel Howansky 661 802-9185

Website: www.b-ace.com

Instagram: @b_ace_nutrition

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.