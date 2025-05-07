Mount to Coast Athlete Megan Eckert sets new women’s 6-Day world record with 603 miles at GOMU World Championship

Record breaker Megan Eckert from USA holding up her winning Mount to Coast shoes

Ultrarunner Megan Eckert achieves historic feat at GOMU 6-Day World Championship, covering 603.156 miles (970.685 km) to set a new women’s world record

I didn’t know I was going to break the world record—you never know when you start racing. I come here with the goal to reach 600 miles. The last day is incredibly tough.” — Megan Eckert

VALLON-PONT-D’ARC, AUVERGNE-RHôNE-ALPES, FRANCE, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American ultrarunner Megan Eckert achieves historic feat at the 2025 GOMU 6-Day World Championship in Vallon-Pont-d’Arc, France. She covered 603.156 miles (970.685 km) from 28th of April to the 4th of May - over six days - setting a new women’s world record for the discipline.Eckert’s extraordinary performance surpasses the previous record of 560.33 miles (901.764 km), set in 2024 by Camille Herron . Her achievement is now pending official ratification*. Demonstrating exceptional consistency and resilience, Eckert endures 144 continuous hours of effort, a true test of both physical and mental endurance.Trishul Cherns, President of GOMU, confirms: “Meg Eckert becomes the first woman in history to run 600 miles (966 km) in six days, averaging 100 miles (161 km) per day. She sets the women’s World Best Performance recognised by the IAU (International Association of Ultrarunners) and breaks multiple world records for non-standard multi-day ultra distances, recognised by GOMU.”Now in its third edition, the GOMU 6-Day World Championship brings together 144 of the world’s top multi-day athletes to compete on 0.703 mile lap (1,131.28-metre) on the asphalt course in southern France. The race challenges participants to self-manage pacing, rest, and nutrition throughout the six-day period, with national team rankings and age group awards also on offer.This year’s race highlights the growing depth and competitiveness of women’s multi-day running, showcasing what is possible through preparation, discipline, and belief.Eckert, an experienced ultrarunner and member of the Mount to Coast athlete team, has long demonstrated a deep commitment to the sport and its community. Reflecting on her race, she shares: “I didn’t know I was going to break the world record—you never know when you start racing. I come here with the goal to reach 600 miles. The last day is incredibly tough, trying to get myself back out there, lap after lap, to push through that barrier.”The race saw a dramatic range of weather conditions—from rain at the start to bright sunshine peaking at 81°F (27°C) mid-race, and ending with a thunderstorm—making for particularly gruelling conditions.Throughout the 603 miles (970 km), Eckert relied on just one pair of Mount to Coast R1 shoes, except for four hours during heavy rain. The R1 model is renowned for its exceptional comfort and durability, providing vital support for ultrarunners pushing the limits of endurance.Full race results: https://www.6jours-de-france-gerard-cain.fr/classements-live/ For press enquires please contact SeaClear Communications:media@seaclearcommunications.com

