The Providence, a Franciscan Community, Names Galen Heins Director of Sales and Marketing

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Providence, a new Life Plan Community located in the Albany, NY area featuring Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care is pleased to announce the addition of Galen Heins to its leadership team as its Director of Sales and Marketing.The Providence will be the first Life Plan Community in the area, offering older adults the freedom of independent living along with the security of guaranteed access to additional care, should their needs change. Residents will enjoy seamless access to a full continuum of care right on campus, providing peace of mind and long-term financial stability. The community will feature premium amenities and exceptional living options, including Carriage and Villa homes, spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans for independent and assisted living, as well as thoughtfully designed memory care residences.“Galen’s diverse and professional background truly sets him apart in the industry,” said Donna Smith, Executive Director of The Providence. “His experience in human resources, sales, and marketing uniquely positions him to help build the foundation for our member residents that supports the exceptional lifestyle and healthcare options that The Providence offers.”Heins has worked in the senior living industry since 2016 and has held several sales and leadership roles. Most recently, Heins served as the human resources director of Marquis Certified Home Care. “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining The Providence and to help build on the success of this new Life Plan Community,” Heins stated. He added, “This is really an exciting addition to the senior living options in this area – this community will be a shining example of superior senior living helping to advance our mission of Celebrate Life and Serve with Joy to our member residents.”About Franciscan MinistriesFranciscan Ministries is a mission-driven, nonprofit Catholic senior living organization offering independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, post-acute rehabilitation, memory care and community-based services. In addition, Franciscan Ministries provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services. Charitable programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter and providing scholarships and educational support for students attending an all-girls Catholic high school in the Chicago area. To learn more about Franciscan Ministries, call (800) 524-6126 or visit www.franciscanministries.org To learn more about The Providence, please contact Galen Heins at 518.944.5503, or gheins@theprovidenceseniorliving.com. For additional information about The Providence, please visit www.theprovidenceseniorliving.com This advertisement is not an offering. It is a solicitation of interest in the advertised property. No offering of the advertised units can be made, and no deposits can be accepted, or reservations, binding or non-binding, can be made until an offering plan is filed with the New York State Department of Law. This advertisement is made pursuant to Cooperative Policy Statement No. 1, issued by the New York State Department of Law. File No. CP24-0042.

