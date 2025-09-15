Franciscan Village Announces Bold Expansion to Transform Senior Living in Lemont

As we begin this exciting new chapter, we are proud to build on the strong foundation Franciscan Village has established in Lemont and the surrounding area.” — Molly Martinez, Director of Sales and Marketing at Franciscan Village

LEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franciscan Village, a Franciscan Community , announced today exciting plans for a transformative campus expansion designed to redefine the senior living experience in Lemont and across the greater Chicagoland area. Nestled on nearly 100 acres of mature wooded land in the heart of Lemont, Franciscan Village is just steps from the historic downtown district, with its locally owned shops, restaurants, and strong sense of community pride.For decades, Franciscan Village has been a trusted Lemont landmark, offering a park-like setting with serene walking paths, sweeping natural views, and a warm, neighborly spirit that reflects the values of the surrounding community. Deeply rooted in the history and traditions of Lemont – known for its limestone quarries, local parishes, and close-knit neighborhoods, Franciscan Village has built a legacy of hospitality and care that honors the region’s heritage while embracing its vibrant future.As a Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC), Franciscan Village provides access to the full continuum of care, including independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing. The upcoming expansion will introduce new independent living residences, cottage-style homes, enhanced amenities and thoughtfully designed spaces that nurture wellness, celebrate independence and foster community. Planned highlights include new dining venues, sky deck, rooftop green terrace, town center, outdoor entertainment areas, expanded fitness and wellness opportunities, and welcoming gathering spaces that encourage connection among residents, families and neighbors.In addition to these new amenities, Franciscan Village’s unique location connects residents to the natural beauty of the Lemont area. With nearby forest preserves, scenic walking trails, and views of the Des Plaines River Valley, residents enjoy daily access to nature as an extension of their lifestyle. These spaces provide opportunities for recreation, relaxation, and holistic wellness – right outside their doors.“As we begin this exciting new chapter, we are proud to build on the strong foundation Franciscan Village has established in Lemont and the surrounding area,” said Molly Martinez, Director of Sales and Marketing at Franciscan Village. “This expansion not only honors the history and character of our community but also reflects our vision of continuing to grow a vibrant environment where older adults can thrive – living with purpose, joy and connection.”Guided by the Living Joyfully philosophy , which blends wellness, hospitality and purpose into everyday life, Franciscan Village ensures residents experience a holistic and fulfilling lifestyle. This expansion continues the Franciscan tradition of service and reaffirms the legacy of hospitality and care established more than 130 years ago by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago.Listening Sessions will be held on Wednesday, September 30, at 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at Franciscan Village. These sessions will provide an overview of the expansion plans, answer questions, and give Lemont residents and families the opportunity to learn more about the future of senior living in their hometown.About Franciscan VillageFranciscan Village, a Franciscan Community, is part of Franciscan Ministries, a nonprofit Catholic senior living ministry. Located in Lemont, Illinois, Franciscan Village offers independent living, assisted living, memory support, and skilled nursing care in a supportive environment. Guided by the Living Joyfully philosophy, which integrates wellness, hospitality, and purpose into daily life, Franciscan Village provides a welcoming community where residents thrive and live with meaning. For more information about Franciscan Village, please visit franciscanvillage.org or call (630) 243-3500.About Franciscan MinistriesFranciscan Ministries is a mission-driven, nonprofit Catholic senior living ministry offering independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, post-acute rehabilitation, memory care, and community-based services. In addition, Franciscan Ministries provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services, a senior housing consulting and real estate development organization. Charitable programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter, as well as scholarships and educational support for students attending an all-girls Catholic high school in the Chicago area. To learn more about Franciscan Ministries, call (331) 318-5200 or visit www.franciscanministries.org Media Contact:Patrick SchuererVP, Communications and Brand StrategyFranciscan MinistriesEmail: pschuerer@franciscanministries.orgPhone: 331.318.5130

