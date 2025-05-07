Governor Lee and TDOT Mark Historic Day for Tennessee Infrastructure

MEMPHIS, TN—Governor Bill Lee joined the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) today in Memphis to announce a historic investment in infrastructure. For the first time in history, the state’s annual budget includes additional dedicated recurring General Fund dollars for transportation. The unprecedented $80 million in recurring and additional $1 billion in non-recurring dollars will allow TDOT to accelerate, leverage, and add new projects to the fiscally constrained 10-Year Plan.

The announcement coincided with the release of TDOT’s updated 10-Year Project Plan for 2025, which outlines 96 projects across the state. Among these projects are significant initiatives in West Tennessee, including widening I-40 between Germantown Road (SR 177) to near SR 205 and a Smart Freight Investment along I-40, which explores innovative technologies that will enhance freight transportation's safety, efficiency, and speed.

While in Memphis, TDOT also celebrated the completion of the newly reconfigured I-55 and Crump Boulevard interchange and highlighted the beginning of construction on the Summer Avenue widening project. Both represent significant strides in local infrastructure improvements.

In Jackson, Governor Lee and TDOT unveiled Tennessee's first new interstate trade route in 45 years: I-69, marking a significant advancement in regional connectivity. Additional statewide investments were announced, including Rural Service Patrol, resurfacing efforts, and bridge safety enhancements.

For more information about TDOT's 10-Year Project Plan, visit Build With Us.

###