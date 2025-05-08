HIS Hawaii Hosts 10th LeaLea Charity Run: Supporting Coral Reefs and Promoting Mālama Hawai‘i

LeaLea Charity Run 5K LeaLea Charity Run 5K LeaLea Charity Run 5K Logo

Promoting “Mālama Hawai‘i” through Beach Cleanups and Donation of Participation Fees to the Waikiki Aquarium

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hawaii HIS Corporation (“HIS Hawaii”) will hold the 10th LeaLea Charity Run 5K by HIS on October 12, 2025. With the Mid-Pacific Road Runners Club, Hawaii's largest running club, as the race management partner, the race will start at Ala Moana Beach Park and finish at Magic Island, followed by a beach cleanup activity. This popular annual event will return after a 6-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and participants from within and outside the state of Hawaii will have the opportunity to embrace “Mālama Hawai‘i” together, enjoying the attractions of the island and giving back to the local community.The LeaLea Charity Run was launched in 2011 to support the recovery from the Great East Japan Earthquake. We have supported the Hawaii Rainbow Kids Project, which aims to bring junior high school students from areas affected by the earthquake and the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant accident to Hawaii to foster friendships with Hawaii's children through hands-on learning experiences. Since 2014, it has become an annual event rooted and supporting the local community.This year celebrates the first return after a 6-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and all participation fees will be donated to the Waikiki Aquarium, which is dedicated to the protection and research of Hawaii's coral reefs and marine ecosystem. In addition, “ XploreRide Hawaii produced by NAKED, INC .”, which began its operations this February, will offer charity run participants a special rate to experience Hawaii's first sightseeing and entertainment tour powered by XR technology at $10* (regular price: $68), with all proceeds going to the aquarium. The donations will be used to renovate the Aquarium's popular outdoor exhibit, “Edge of the Reef,” a recreation of Hawaii's coral reefs, which is expected to provide visitors with an even greater opportunity to connect with Hawaii's unique marine ecosystem in a more interactive way. *An online reservation fee will be charged separately to participants.HIS Hawaii, in collaboration with Hawai‘i Tourism Japan, is promoting “Mālama Hawai‘i” to conserve Hawaii's nature, traditions and culture, and to promote regenerative tourism where local communities and visitors work together to create a sustainable society. This year's 10th LeaLea Charity Run will provide an opportunity for local residents and visitors to share the charm of Hawaii and the joy of giving back to the community through “Mālama Hawai‘i".◆ The LeaLea Charity Run 5K by HISThe top three male and female finishers overall will receive medals and luxurious prizes such as hotel-stay vouchers, and the top three finishers in each age group from 10 to 80 years old will also receive medals and prizes. All finishers will receive a special sports towel and local meals and snacks.(All dates/times written below are local Hawaii time.)Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025Venue: Ala Moana Beach ParkSchedule: Race starts at 7:00Eligibility: Must be 7 y/o or older on race dayOrganizer: Hawaii HIS CorporationRace Mgmt: Mid-Pacific Road Runners Club◆ RegistrationEntry Site: https://runsignup.com/Race/HI/Honolulu/LeaLeaCharityRun5K Registration Fee:- Early Bird (May 7 - July 15, 2025): $30.00- Regular (July 16 - September 30, 2025): $40.00- Last-minute (October 1, 2025 - Day of Event): $50.00◆ Packet pickupDate & Time: 10:00am - 7:00pm Friday, October 10 & Saturday, October 11, 2025Location: HIS Hawaii Ala Moana Store (next to Center Stage of Ala Moana Center)◆ About Hawaii HIS CorporationSince its establishment in 1991, HIS Hawaii has been committed to providing visitors with the opportunity to experience and enjoy all that Hawaiʻi has to offer, from its natural beauty, to its rich culture, history, and beyond. In cooperation with Hawaii Tourism Japan and local organizations, we promote responsible tourism through “Mālama Hawaiʻi” and furthermore, contribute to advancing with regenerative tourism.In addition to providing the most up-to-date local information through our LeaLea magazine, LeaLea Web, LeaLea Hawaii TV, and each social media platform, HIS Hawaii remains committed to contributing to the local community. Along with our amazing local business partners, we will continue to share the spirit of aloha with the world, through our English tour activities LeaLea Tours, Ala Moana Branch introducing Japanese regional products, and package tours to Japan and other parts of Asia, Real Estate services Hawaii Square, and more.• Corporate Website https://www.his-hawaii.com/en/ • Travel Website https://hishawaii.net/ • Official Website https://www.lealeaweb.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.