H.I.S. Opens the First U.S. Location of a Japanese Bakery Cafe 'Bread, Espresso &' in Redondo Beach, California

Bread, Espresso & in Redondo Beach A Taste of Japan: Bread, Coffee & Brunch Original Menu: Mou Clam Chowder

With a Focus on Handcrafted Pastries and Local Flavors, Executive Chef Sakurai Tadatsugu Oversees the Menu Featuring the Brand’s Iconic Mou Bread.

REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo) has signed an exclusive licensing agreement for the Los Angeles area with HitoBito Inc. (Headquarters: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo) to bring the popular Japanese bakery café “ Bread, Espresso & ” to the United States. The first U.S. location is set to open in Redondo Beach, California, on January 30, 2025. The U.S. operations will be managed by Japan Hospitality LLC, a subsidiary of H.I.S. Americas Inc. (Headquarters: Los Angeles, California).Known for its traditional Japanese baking techniques and modern flavors, the brand’s signature mou bread, perfect for both entertaining and everyday indulgence, takes center stage alongside an array of freshly baked goods and cafe dishes. At the helm of the new U.S. location is Executive Chef Sakurai Tadatsugu, who has relocated from Japan to lead the kitchen, bringing along 16 years of experience crafting the brand’s renowned menu items, including Japan’s most famous french toast. Under his leadership, the bakery embraces local flavors while staying true to the precision and technique that define Bread, Espresso &.Founded in 2009 in Omotesando, Tokyo, Japan, Bread, Espresso & has become widely acclaimed for its authentic quality and better-for-you bakery items. The chef’s invention of the iconic “mou” bread, meaning “soft” in French, became synonymous with the brand. With 37 locations across Japan, Bread, Espresso & brings its celebrated menu to this sunny Redondo Beach cafe atop PCH, blending Japanese craftsmanship with a laid-back coastal California ease.Menu highlights include the signature “mou” bread, a distinct cube-shaped loaf known for its buttery flavor profile, pillowy inside, and crisp exterior for a delightful contrast of textures. There are also variations to the mou like chocolate, cranberry and walnut, and matcha whip. Another crowd favorite is the mou French toast, served fresh from the oven in a mini cast iron skillet, perfectly crispy on the outside, with a soft, velvety inside.For those craving savory options, the selection features items like the mou soup bowl with lobster bisque or clam chowder, croque monsieur, croque madame, and mou sausage. Popular sandwich varieties include ginger pork, honey ham potato salad, and Tandoori chicken as well as paninis such as prosciutto mozzarella, smoked salmon cream cheese, turkey ham kinpira, and tomato basil mozzarella. Complementing these offerings is a full coffee bar featuring Caffe Luxxe beans, an assortment of high-quality tea, and specialty mocktails.“Our menu brings together classic favorites and new creations that reflect both our Japanese roots and the local flavors of California,” said Sakurai Tadatsugu, Executive Chef of Bread, Espresso &. “We’ve enjoyed getting to know our neighbors and exploring the farmers market, and are eager to offer the community a taste of our unique Japanese bakery and cafe experience.”The cafe occupies 2,000 square feet, with much of the area dedicated to a state-of-the-art kitchen designed to produce high-quality baked goods and menu items onsite to meet the demand for both dine-in and to-go orders. With seating for 32, the cafe exudes a warm and inviting atmosphere, with a modern wood structure that reflects minimalist Japanese design and honors the brand’s craftsmanship and history. Diners can enjoy the option of a sit-down brunch while catching a glimpse of the ocean from the patio, or takeout for those on the go. Whether enjoying lunch with friends or a quiet coffee break, Bread, Espresso & aims to become a go-to destination for bakery and cafe enthusiasts in the South Bay and beyond.Bread, Espresso & is located at 1212 South Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 100, Redondo Beach, CA 90277. The cafe is open daily from 7 am - 5 pm, except on Mondays when the cafe will be closed.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.