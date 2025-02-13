H.I.S. Unveils 'XploreRide' – Hawaii’s First XR Bus Tour

XploreRide | Hawaii’s First XR Bus Tour Experience Hawaii’s Hidden Underwater City in XR Dive into the Depths of Hawaii

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (“HIS”), headquarters of Hawaii HIS Corporation (“HIS Hawaii”) , in collaboration with NAKED, Inc. (“Naked”) and Synesthesias, Inc. (“Synesthesias”), will launch " XploreRide Hawaii produced by NAKED, INC.," Hawaii’s first sightseeing and entertainment tour utilizing XR technology, on Thursday, February 13, 2025.◆ XploreRide OverviewXploreRide ( https://xploreride.com/ ) is a coined term blending XR (cross reality), Explore and Ride, to represent an interactive tour full of entertainment and powered by XR technology. This tour is organized by HIS, with the creative company Naked in charge of planning, staging and production, and Synesthesias, an IT venture from the University of Tokyo, providing the next-generation XR technology “RideVision” for the EV bus.While touring popular sightseeing spots in Honolulu such as Waikiki Beach and Diamond Head, passengers will explore “Hawaii's hidden underwater city”, blending real life landscapes and digital environments. While wearing a special XR headset, passengers will be guided by an 'Ancestral Spirit Aumakua' as they explore Hawaii’s nature, including coral reefs and volcanoes.” They can enjoy an unprecedented immersive bus tour that unravels the mysteries of Hawaii while collecting Mana stones. This tour is designed to entertain first-time visitors, as well as repeat travelers and locals to discover the charm of Hawaii through a new lens.◆ Tour DetailsLaunch Date: Thursday, February 13, 2025Number of Services: 6 per dayMaximum number of passengers: 40Travel time: Approximately 45 minutesRoute: Around Waikiki (Approximately 6.4 miles)Pick-up/Drop-off location: Near the Royal Hawaiian Avenue entrance of DFS WaikikiLanguage: English, JapaneseFee: 7–11 y/o From $48, 12 y/o and up From $68Where to book: https://xploreride.com/ *The tour will be operated by HIS Hawaii.*Age: 7 years old and up.*No stopovers are allowed.*Seats on the bus are limited and cannot be reserved.*Until mid-March, the capacity will be limited to 20 passengers, and tickets will be available at a 50% off opening price.◆ Respect for Hawaiian Culture & Promotion of Mālama Hawai‘iHIS has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hawaii Tourism Japan in September 2022 to promote “Mālama Hawai‘i,” in the efforts of conserving the nature and cultural perpetuity, advancing regenerative tourism, where the local community and tourists create a sustainable community together. “XploreRide Hawaii produced by NAKED, INC.” also adheres to the importance of preserving the natural environment, traditions, and culture, and has worked to make the project sustainable for the future. This tour is also endorsed by Hawaiʻi Tourism Japan.To be faithful to the traditions and historical facts of Hawaii in the video presented on the tour, Hawaiian Cultural Consultant and Kumu Hula (master teacher in the art of Hula) Blaine Kamalani Kia was invited to serve as an advisor. In addition, HIS has partnered with Roberts Hawaii, the only company in Hawaii with a fleet of large EV buses, to create a “zero-emission” tour that eliminates carbon dioxide while on the road, and will donate a portion of the tour’s profits to the Waikiki Aquarium, which focuses on research and conservation of Hawaii's coral reef and marine ecosystem.◆ Future ProspectsThe “XploreRide” XR bus tour will be launched in Hawaii and is scheduled to expand to the US mainland by the end of the year. In addition, HIS and Synesthesias have signed an MOU for a strategic business alliance in overseas development. As a result, HIS will preferentially promote the overseas development of XR tours utilizing the Mobility XR System “RideVision” developed by Synesthesias. In the future, the system will be introduced not only to automobiles and buses, but also to a wide range of transportations, including airplanes, railroads, and ships, as well as to next-generation mobility devices such as flying cars, electric sea gliders (flying ships), and self-driving vehicles, in the hopes of evolving transportation itself into entertainment and to provide exciting new travel experiences.◆ Innovation PartnersNAKED, INC. ( https://naked.co.jp/ Location: 25-8 Motoyoyogicho, Shibuya-ku, TokyoCEO: Ryotaro MuramatsuBusiness description: IP business, Regional co-creation projects, Corporate creative consulting business, Art production business, etc.Synesthesias, Inc. ( https://synesthesias.jp/en/ Location: 19-8, Koamicho, Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, TokyoCEO: Akihiro AritoshiBusiness description: Development of entertainment services in automated vehicles, VR/AR content production and technology development, etc.◆ About Hawaii HIS Corporation ( https://www.his-hawaii.com/en/ Since its establishment in 1991, HIS Hawaii has been committed to providing visitors with the opportunity to experience and enjoy all that Hawaiʻi has to offer, from its natural beauty, to its rich culture, history, and beyond. In cooperation with Hawaii Tourism Japan and local organizations, we promote responsible tourism through “Mālama Hawaiʻi” and furthermore, contribute to advancing with regenerative tourism.In addition to providing the most up-to-date local information through our LeaLea magazine, LeaLea Web, LeaLea Hawaii TV, and each social media platform, HIS Hawaii remains committed to contributing to the local community. Along with our amazing local business partners, we will continue to share the spirit of aloha with the world, through our English tour activities LeaLea Tours, Ala Moana Branch introducing Japanese regional products, and package tours to Japan and other parts of Asia, Real Estate services Hawaii Square, and more.Image download

