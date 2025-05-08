Breakthrough Breast Cancer Stem Cell Research Unveiled at Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference

Natural compounds unveiled at major cancer conference show promise in eliminating breast cancer stem cells without harming healthy tissue

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A groundbreaking discovery in the fight against breast cancer was announced at the Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference , held April 25–27, 2025, in Austin, Texas. Researchers presented new findings on breast cancer stem cells, the rare and resilient cells believed to drive tumor recurrence and metastasis.Cancer stem cells are capable of self-renewal and are notoriously resistant to conventional treatments such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy, making them a critical target in the search for more effective cancer therapies.The Beljanski Foundation , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to advancing holistic cancer research with natural compounds, has long championed the study of plant-derived extracts such as Pao pereira, Rauwolfia vomitoria, and specific blend of green teas. These compounds, known for their broad-spectrum anti-cancer activity and lack of toxicity, have already shown promise in previous research funded by the Foundation.In recent studies conducted at the University of Kansas Medical Center, researchers demonstrated that these natural extracts not only eliminated primary tumor cells in mice with pancreatic and ovarian cancers but also successfully targeted cancer stem cells. Building on this success, the latest study focused on breast cancer, which is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women worldwide. According to the Global Cancer Observatory, one in six women diagnosed with breast cancer faces the risk of relapse.The research revealed that a proprietary blend of natural compounds selectively inhibited the proliferation of breast cancer stem cells in mice, without harming healthy tissue. This is a significant step forward in integrative oncology.“These results represent a transformative step in understanding and addressing the underlying causes of breast cancer relapse,” said Sylvie Beljanski, President of the Beljanski Foundation. “By targeting the cancer stem cell population, we open a promising path toward therapies that can reduce recurrence and improve long-term survival.”Known for spotlighting cutting-edge science and holistic approaches to care, the Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference brought together researchers, healthcare professionals, and advocates from around the world to share advancements in integrative oncology. The new research received strong interest from attendees, many of whom recognized its potential to reshape the current breast cancer treatment paradigm.The full study findings will be submitted for peer-reviewed publication. In parallel, the Beljanski Foundation is exploring the expansion of this research to target prostate cancer stem cells, since both Pao pereira and Rauwolfia vomitoria have previously demonstrated effectiveness against prostate inflammation and malignancies.ABOUT THE BELJANSKI FOUNDATIONThe Beljanski Foundation is committed to advancing natural approaches to cancer treatment. By funding groundbreaking research on plant compounds that target cancer stem cells, the Foundation offers hope to those seeking integrative, non-toxic cancer solutions.

