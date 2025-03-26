The Beljanski Foundation’s Gala Dinner & VIP Experience: Two Ways to Support Cancer Research

A Party with a Purpose: Enjoy healthy gourmet dining, entertainment, and exclusive networking, all while supporting natural, plant-based cancer research.

Our Gala isn’t just a celebration, it’s an opportunity to connect with remarkable leaders in integrative medicine while funding vital cancer research that offers hope to people worldwide,” — Sylvie Beljanski, President of The Beljanski Foundation

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Beljanski Foundation invites guests to an extraordinary evening of celebration, inspiration, and purpose at its Annual Cancer Fundraising Gala Dinner on April 25, 2025. As the marquee event of the Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference (April 25-27, 2025 | Austin, TX), the Gala blends a healthy gourmet dining experience, uplifting performances, and exclusive networking opportunities with integrative health experts, all in support of plant-based cancer research focused on natural solutions for prevention and treatment.A TEXAS-CHIC PARTY WITH A GREATER PURPOSEThe evening’s highlights include:* Cutting-Edge Research Results: Be among the first to hear the groundbreaking findings of the 2023 breast cancer stem cell research project, conducted in partnership with the University of Kansas Medical Center.* Supporting Prostate Cancer Research: Proceeds from the Gala and Conference will fund The Beljanski Foundation’s next research project targeting prostate cancer stem cells with powerful plant compounds.* Comedic Relief & Live Music: Enjoy soulful and inspirational performances combined with light-hearted comedy.* Red Carpet Experience: Capture memories with photo ops and mingle with the “Who’s Who of Integrative Medicine,” including the conference speakers.* Award Showcase & Live Auction: Celebrate trailblazers in integrative medicine and bid on luxury health focused items and one-of-a-kind experiences.VIP EXPERIENCE - ELEVATE YOUR CONFERENCE ACCESSFor those seeking to experience the entire conference, the VIP Ticket offers exclusive perks, including Gala access.* 1 Ticket to the Gala Dinner and Award Showcase* Front Row Seating at the Full 2-Day Conference* Access to Both Evening Workshops with Dr. Antonio Jimenez and Dr. Bryan Ardis* VIP Lounge Access with Exclusive Perks* Conference Replay Recording (excludes workshops)YOUR CONTRIBUTION MAKES A DIFFERENCEUp to $649 of your Gala or VIP ticket purchase may be tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowable by law. The exact amount will be calculated and provided following the conference.RESERVE YOUR SPOT TODAYWhether you’d like to attend the Gala Dinner alone or upgrade to the full VIP experience, your participation helps fund vital cancer research.* For Gala-only tickets, visit integrativecancerconference.com/gala * For VIP tickets, visit integrativecancerconference.com/vip About The Beljanski Foundation:The Beljanski Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to funding scientific research on natural solutions for cancer prevention and treatment.

