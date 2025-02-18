The Beljanski Foundation Announces Annual Cancer Fundraising Gala Dinner in Austin, TX

Join the Texas-Chic themed Gala on April 25, 2025, for a red-carpet experience with the top minds in integrative medicine

This isn’t just a gala—it’s a Texas-sized celebration with a purpose, revealing groundbreaking cancer research and supporting life-changing discoveries.” — Sylvie Beljanski, President and Founder of The Beljanski Foundation

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Beljanski Foundation, producer of the Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference , is thrilled to announce its Annual Cancer Fundraising Gala Dinner on Friday, April 25, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Austin (6505 N Interstate 35, Austin, TX 78752).This year’s Texas-Chic themed Gala is more than just an evening of glamour—it’s a party with a purpose. Guests will walk the red carpet and enjoy exclusive photo ops while mingling with leaders in integrative medicine, cancer researchers, and advocates—all while raising funds for a critical cause.Proceeds from the Gala and Conference will support new research into prostate cancer stem cells, focusing on plant compounds that address the root cause of recurrence. This follows the success of the inaugural Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference, which fully funded a research project on breast cancer stem cells in collaboration with Kansas University Medical Center. The results of this groundbreaking study will be revealed for the first time at the Gala.Gala Attendees will enjoy:* A healthy gourmet dinner blending organic, bold, Texas-inspired flavors with vegan-friendly options* Inspirational music and swing dance performances with professional instructors from Texas* A live auction featuring luxury health focused items and one-of-a-kind experiences* A prestigious award ceremony honoring the best of the best in integrative medicine* Exclusive research updates unveiling the latest findings in cancer stem cell researchThe Gala is open to conference attendees and the public. As the Beljanski Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, a portion of each Gala ticket purchase will be tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowable by law.Reserve your ticket today and be part of this night of celebration and impact:About The Beljanski FoundationThe Beljanski Foundation is committed to advancing natural approaches to cancer treatment. By funding groundbreaking research on plant compounds that target cancer stem cells, the foundation offers hope to those seeking integrative and holistic healing solutions.

