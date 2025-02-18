Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,548 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,306 in the last 365 days.

The Beljanski Foundation Announces Annual Cancer Fundraising Gala Dinner in Austin, TX

Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference Gala 2025

Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference 2025

Join the Texas-Chic themed Gala on April 25, 2025, for a red-carpet experience with the top minds in integrative medicine

This isn’t just a gala—it’s a Texas-sized celebration with a purpose, revealing groundbreaking cancer research and supporting life-changing discoveries.”
— Sylvie Beljanski, President and Founder of The Beljanski Foundation
AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beljanski Foundation, producer of the Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference, is thrilled to announce its Annual Cancer Fundraising Gala Dinner on Friday, April 25, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Austin (6505 N Interstate 35, Austin, TX 78752).

This year’s Texas-Chic themed Gala is more than just an evening of glamour—it’s a party with a purpose. Guests will walk the red carpet and enjoy exclusive photo ops while mingling with leaders in integrative medicine, cancer researchers, and advocates—all while raising funds for a critical cause.

Proceeds from the Gala and Conference will support new research into prostate cancer stem cells, focusing on plant compounds that address the root cause of recurrence. This follows the success of the inaugural Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference, which fully funded a research project on breast cancer stem cells in collaboration with Kansas University Medical Center. The results of this groundbreaking study will be revealed for the first time at the Gala.

Gala Attendees will enjoy:
* A healthy gourmet dinner blending organic, bold, Texas-inspired flavors with vegan-friendly options
* Inspirational music and swing dance performances with professional instructors from Texas
* A live auction featuring luxury health focused items and one-of-a-kind experiences
* A prestigious award ceremony honoring the best of the best in integrative medicine
* Exclusive research updates unveiling the latest findings in cancer stem cell research

The Gala is open to conference attendees and the public. As the Beljanski Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, a portion of each Gala ticket purchase will be tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowable by law.

Reserve your ticket today and be part of this night of celebration and impact:
🔗 https://integrativecancerconference.com/gala/

About The Beljanski Foundation
The Beljanski Foundation is committed to advancing natural approaches to cancer treatment. By funding groundbreaking research on plant compounds that target cancer stem cells, the foundation offers hope to those seeking integrative and holistic healing solutions.

Nick Gogel
The Beljanski Foundation Inc.
+1 646-808-5583
media@beljanski.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Beljanski Foundation Announces Annual Cancer Fundraising Gala Dinner in Austin, TX

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more